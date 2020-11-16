All-NWOAL football unveiled

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league football honors with many local athletes receiving notice on the first team.

At Archbold, DJ Newman was named first team All-NWOAL quarterback. Running back Noah Gomez was also selected first team all-league, as was receiver Antonio Cruz for the Blue Streaks.

First team all-league offense for Delta were running back Josh Tresnan-Reighard, tackle Austin Michael, and center Austin Kohlhofer.

Jake Fuller was a first team all-league guard for Evergreen.

On the first team for Wauseon were receiver Jonas Tester and tackle Jack Shema.

Offensive player of the year in the league went to Liberty Center running back Max Phillips. On the defensive side, Archbold’s Carson Meyer and Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson, both linebackers, were selected co-players of the year.

Archbold coach David Dominique was named NWOAL Coach of the Year.

Also for the Streaks, defensive back Brandon Taylor and lineman Gavin Schaffner were first team All-NWOAL defense.

Defensive lineman Kai Fox of Delta also received first team honors.

First team all-league specialists in the area were Devon Crouse of Swanton and Landen Vance of Evergreen.

Offense

First team

Quarterback- DJ Newman, Archbold. Backs- Max Phillips, Liberty Center; Noah Gomez, Archbold; Josh Tresnan-Reighard, Delta. Receivers- Antonio Cruz, Archbold; Jonas Tester; Titus Rohrer, Bryan. Tackles- Austin Michael, Delta; Jack Shema, Wauseon. Guards- Owen Johnson, Liberty Center; Jake Fuller, Evergreen. Centers- Evan Cramer, Liberty Center; Austin Kohlhofer, Delta.

Player of the Year: Max Phillips, Liberty Center.

Coach of the Year: David Dominique, Archbold.

Second team

Quarterback- Camden Krugh, Liberty Center. Backs- Corbin Johnson, Patrick Henry; Korbin Shepherd, Bryan; Karter Kern, Liberty Center. Receivers- Jude Armstrong, Wauseon; Evan Conrad, Liberty Center; Jacob Riggs, Evergreen. Tackles- Biship Tuckerman, Archbold; Evan Hogrefe, Liberty Center. Guards- Jaden Banister, Wauseon; Parker Vollmer, Bryan. Center- Hunter Nofziger, Wauseon.

Defense

First team

Defensive backs- Brandon Taylor, Archbold; Clayton Feehan, Patrick Henry; Caleb Kepler, Bryan; Dylan Matthews, Liberty Center. Ends- Caleb Rosengarten, Patrick Henry; Dylan McCandless, Bryan. Linebackers- Carson Meyer, Archbold; Isaac Wilson, Wauseon; Noah Kistner, Patrick Henry. Linemen- Owen Box, Liberty Center; Kai Fox, Delta; Gavin Schaffner, Archbold; Christian Hollister, Bryan.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Carson Meyer, Archbold; Isaac Wilson, Wauseon.

Second team

Defensive backs- Caleb Hogrefe, Archbold; Jonas Tester, Wauseon; Kadin Keivens, Swanton; Brock Hudik, Evergreen. Ends- Caleb Ranzau, Archbold; Teren Garcia, Wauseon. Linebackers- Evan Perry, Delta; Breven Deckrosh, Bryan; Tyson Britsch, Wauseon. Linemen- Matt Shaw, Wauseon; Evan Cramer, Liberty Center; Bryce Marvin, Swanton.

Specialty

First team

Asa Killam, Liberty Center; Devon Crouse, Swanton; Landen Vance, Evergreen; Braden Hall, Patrick Henry.

Second team

Caleb Kepler, Bryan; Samuel Blanco, Wauseon; Carson Dominique, Archbold.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Jayden Schulze (WR), Gavin Bailey (WR), Hayden Dickman (T), Devon Morris (G), Josh Richer (G), Karter Behnfeldt (DB), Charlie Krieger (DE), Cayden Alvarado (LB), Zeke Miller (DL).

Delta: Evan Perry (G), Bryar Knapp (DB), Max Hoffman (DE), Blake Schauwecker (DE), Josh Tresnan-Reighard (LB), Kalvin Tenney (LB), Kaleb Barnes (DL), Austin Kohlhofer (DL).

Evergreen: Payton Boucher (QB), Brock Hudik (RB), Tanner Pollard (RB), Logan York (G), Colin Smith (DB), Landen Vance (DE), Jake Fuller (LB), Hayden York (DL).

Swanton: Trent Weigel (QB), Colton Mitchey (WR), Connor Cass (T), Andrew Smigelski (T), Eric Bettinger (G), Lathan Pawlowicz (DE), Ian Saunders (LB), Ethan Hensley (specialist).

Wauseon: Connar Penrod (QB), Tyson Britsch (RB), Sam Smith (WR), Cooper Lane (G), Kolton DeGroff (DB), Bryson Stump (LB), Andrew Figgins (LB), Chance Snow (DL), Brady Thomas (specialist).

Jonas Tester of Wauseon with a catch and run upfield during a home game this season. He was selected first team All-NWOAL offense from his receiver position. Archbold quarterback DJ Newman with an outside run during a playoff game this season. Newman was chosen as the NWOAL's first team all-league quarterback. Ian Saunders of Swanton (21) meets Delta running back Josh Tresnan-Reighard at the line of scrimmage in their NWOAL matchup this season. Tresnan-Reighard was a first team all-league running back, while Saunders made honorable mention from his linebacker spot. Wauseon linebacker Isaac Wilson with an interception and run back in the season opener versus Liberty Center. Wilson and Archbold linebacker Carson Meyer shared the honor of NWOAL Defensive Player of the Year. Cole Mitchey of Swanton with a catch over the middle in a game against Wauseon this season. He was selected honorable mention all-league wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

