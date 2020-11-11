Wauseon boys bowling eager to prove themselves

Coming off a winning season in 2019-20 and third place finish in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the Wauseon boys bowling team is optimistic heading into this season.

“I think overall we should be a solid team and competitive with many of the teams in the area,” said fifth-year head coach Kody Moden. “The boys are really looking forward to getting the season started and proving they are capable of competing day in and day out as the main bowlers and not the substitute coming off the bench.”

The Indians’ returning letter winners this season are seniors Ben Allen, Brayden Everly and Aidan Teal; plus sophomores Kage Little and Ryan Marks. A promising newcomer is sophomore Parker Black.

“We have four returning varsity lettermen with several games and miscellaneous experience in multiples matches as well as tournaments,” explained Moden.

Wauseon will have to replace some quality bowlers — three of whom finished in the top 15 at the NWOAL meet a season ago.

Gone are Chance Buehrer (2nd NWOAL), Kenyon Lovins, 4th NWOAL, Alexander Stevens (15th NWOAL), Isaac Rufenacht and Logan Blackman.

“We lost five multi-year varsity bowlers and that is very difficult to replace especially early in the season,” said Moden. “The four we have returning will be solid, but that fifth spot is going to be a hard one to fill with inexperienced bowlers. We only have six on the team this year so it’s going to be harder for substitutions.”

Last season, Wauseon was 11-8 overall and 8-4 in the league. However, this year the league could be more challenging.

“Every year has been challenging but with the COVID-19 restrictions it will be more so than usual,” Moden said. “Also, I think this should be one of the most competitive league races in several years. Bryan has been the team (to beat) for sure for the last several years, but I think Patrick Henry is probably the team to look out for this year. With their returning boys from last year they look really good on paper. I think Bryan and us will be right there and that’s going to be a fun thing to watch develop. I think with the other half of the league, any of those teams could be a definite spoiler with some young talent that will definitely improve as the season progresses.”

Wauseon hosts Perrysburg to begin the season on Friday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

