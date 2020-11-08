Area girls named all-league

Many local athletes received honors when the all-league girls soccer teams were released recently by the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

For co-league champion Archbold, Regan Ramirez was named the player of the year. Coach James Kidder was co-coach of the year with Bryan’s Adam Subasic and Evergreen’s Joshua Radel.

Also making the first team for the Blue Streaks was Reagan Kohler.

Paige Radel of Evergreen and Courtny Helton of Delta were named first team all-league as well.

Aricka and Averie Lutz made the first team for co-champion Swanton. For Wauseon, Kadence Carroll and Macy Gerig received first team honors.

Archbold had Grace Mayer and Leah McQuade get second team all-league honors. Anna Munger made the second team for Delta.

Evergreen had a pair make the all-league second team, Sydney Woodring and Anna Huntzinger.

Jayden Hendricks and Frankie Nelson made the second team for Swanton. Jane Richer and Ellie Rodriguez received the honor for Wauseon.

First team

Sam Engler, sr., Liberty Center; Aricka Lutz, sr., Swanton; Allie Zimmerman, jr., Bryan; Paige Radel, jr., Evergreen; Courtny Helton, sr., Delta; Kadence Carroll, jr., Wauseon; Reagan Kohler, jr., Archbold; Delilah Taylor, jr., Bryan; Alyssa Giesige, soph., Liberty Center; Averie Lutz, sr., Swanton; Macy Gerig, soph., Wauseon.

Player of the Year: Regan Ramirez, sr., Archbold.

Co-Coaches of the Year: James Kidder, Archbold; Adam Subasic, Bryan; Joshua Radel, Evergreen.

Second team

Grace Mayer, sr., Archbold; Leah McQuade, soph., Archbold; Carly Roth, jr., Liberty Center; Jayden Hendricks, jr., Swanton; Anna Munger, jr., Delta; Sydney Woodring, jr., Evergreen; Jane Richer, jr., Wauseon; Frankie Nelson, jr., Swanton; Anna Huntzinger, sr., Evergreen; Marah Smith, fr., Bryan; Macy Peterson, sr., Archbold; Ellie Rodriguez, jr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Addison Moyer.

Delta: Annabelle Hughes, Kayla Kunar.

Evergreen: Raegan Radel, Kaylee Hein.

Swanton: Carol Vargas.

Wauseon: Rylee Vasvery, Marie Hutchinson.

Regan Ramirez scores on a penalty kick for Archbold in a game this season. She was chosen as the NWOAL Player of the Year in girls soccer. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Ramirez-drills-PK.jpg Regan Ramirez scores on a penalty kick for Archbold in a game this season. She was chosen as the NWOAL Player of the Year in girls soccer. File Photo Averie Lutz of Swanton with a shot on goal during a game this season. Her and sister Aricka were each selected to the All-NWOAL first team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Averie-shot-on-goal.jpg Averie Lutz of Swanton with a shot on goal during a game this season. Her and sister Aricka were each selected to the All-NWOAL first team. File Photo Kadence Carroll of Wauseon advances the ball up the field during a NWOAL contest with Evergreen this season. She was first team all-league for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Carroll-v.-Evergreen.jpg Kadence Carroll of Wauseon advances the ball up the field during a NWOAL contest with Evergreen this season. She was first team all-league for the Indians. File Photo