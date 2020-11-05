Area spikers receive District 7 honors

The District 7 volleyball teams have been announced in Division III as players in the area were honored.

Being named second team All-District 7 locally were Addi Ziegler of Archbold, McKenna Babcock of Evergreen, Sofie Taylor of Swanton and Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon.

Chaney Brodbeck was named honorable mention All-District 7 for Archbold. Brooklyn Wymer and Brooklyn Green were honorable mention for Delta. For Swanton, Sammi Taylor and Avril Roberts received that honor.

District 7 Volleyball

Division III

First team

Kiersten Cline, sr., Fairview; Ellie Roberts sr., Otsego; Lexi Wachtman, sr., Tinora; Sadie Estle, sr., Paulding; Tori Morlock, sr., Tinora; Cassidey Wiley, jr., Lake; Anna Ankey, sr., Fairview.

Player of the Year: Anna Ramlow, jr., Eastwood.

Coach of the Year: Allison O’Neill, Fairview.

Second team

Addi Ziegler, jr., Archbold; McKenna Babcock, sr., Evergreen; Brenna Moenter, jr., Eastwood; Olivia Ricica, sr., Fairview; Brooklyn Thrash, jr., Elmwood; Sofie Taylor, soph., Swanton; Taryn DeWese, fr., Lake; Chelsie Raabe, sr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Chaney Brodbeck.

Delta: Brooklyn Wymer, Brooklyn Green.

Swanton: Sammi Taylor, Avril Roberts.

Addi Ziegler of Archbold with a set in a match at Wauseon this season. She was recently selected second team All-District 7. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Ziegler-pass.jpg Addi Ziegler of Archbold with a set in a match at Wauseon this season. She was recently selected second team All-District 7. File Photo Delta’s Brooklyn Wymer with a bump during a match at Swanton. Wymer received honorable mention All-District 7 honors for the Panthers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Brook-Wymer-bump.jpg Delta’s Brooklyn Wymer with a bump during a match at Swanton. Wymer received honorable mention All-District 7 honors for the Panthers. File Photo Sofie Taylor of Swanton serves in a match this season. She made second team All-District 7. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Soph.-Taylor-serves.jpg Sofie Taylor of Swanton serves in a match this season. She made second team All-District 7. File Photo