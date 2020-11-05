Area spikers receive District 7 honors

The District 7 volleyball teams have been announced in Division III as players in the area were honored.
Being named second team All-District 7 locally were Addi Ziegler of Archbold, McKenna Babcock of Evergreen, Sofie Taylor of Swanton and Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon.
Chaney Brodbeck was named honorable mention All-District 7 for Archbold. Brooklyn Wymer and Brooklyn Green were honorable mention for Delta. For Swanton, Sammi Taylor and Avril Roberts received that honor.
District 7 Volleyball
Division III
First team
Kiersten Cline, sr., Fairview; Ellie Roberts sr., Otsego; Lexi Wachtman, sr., Tinora; Sadie Estle, sr., Paulding; Tori Morlock, sr., Tinora; Cassidey Wiley, jr., Lake; Anna Ankey, sr., Fairview.
Player of the Year: Anna Ramlow, jr., Eastwood.
Coach of the Year: Allison O’Neill, Fairview.
Second team
Addi Ziegler, jr., Archbold; McKenna Babcock, sr., Evergreen; Brenna Moenter, jr., Eastwood; Olivia Ricica, sr., Fairview; Brooklyn Thrash, jr., Elmwood; Sofie Taylor, soph., Swanton; Taryn DeWese, fr., Lake; Chelsie Raabe, sr., Wauseon.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Chaney Brodbeck.
Delta: Brooklyn Wymer, Brooklyn Green.
Swanton: Sammi Taylor, Avril Roberts.