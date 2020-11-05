Leppelmeier selected player of the year

Area golfers were honored by the Northwest District Golf Coaches Association last week when they revealed the all-district teams.

In Division II, Wauseon’s Andy Scherer, fresh off a season in which he made the state tournament, was chosen first team all-district. Dylan Grahn was honorable mention all-district for the Indians.

The Northwest District Player of the Year in Division III went to Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville. Leppelmeier was runner-up at state last month.

Also for the Blackbirds, Tommy McWatters received first team honors. Caleb Nafziger of Pettisville was honorable mention.

D-II Girls

On the girls side, Wauseon’s Lexe McQuillin was selected second team all-district in Division II.

Honorable mention all-district for Wauseon were Calaway Gerken and Halle Frank.

At the girls state tournament last month, the Indians placed 11th as a team where they shot a 785.

Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville putts a ball in a match at Ironwood from earlier this season. He was tabbed as the player of the year in Division III for the Northwest District when all-district golf teams were announced last week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Lepp-putts.jpg Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville putts a ball in a match at Ironwood from earlier this season. He was tabbed as the player of the year in Division III for the Northwest District when all-district golf teams were announced last week. File Photo Wauseon’s Lexe McQuillin chips one onto the green in a match this season. McQuillin was selected second team all-district for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_McQuillin-chip-at-3-1-.jpg Wauseon’s Lexe McQuillin chips one onto the green in a match this season. McQuillin was selected second team all-district for the Indians. File Photo Andy Scherer of Wauseon watches a shot at the district golf tournament this season. He made the All-Northwest District first team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Scherer-off-tee.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon watches a shot at the district golf tournament this season. He made the All-Northwest District first team. File Photo