Vikings finish with 42-6 win over Montpelier

Evergreen gave themselves a springboard going into the 2021 season, as the Vikings ended 2020 on a high note with a 42-6 romp over Montpelier Friday at Pifer Field.

After losing their first eight, Evergreen finished up with a pair of decisive wins (they won 34-14 over Swanton last week) to finish the season.

“Again it was a rough start to the season but you could see the progress and continuing to get better as the year went on,” said Viking coach Aaron Schmidt. “It’s really important for these guys coming back to see some success — especially the young guys.”

Evergreen found the end zone less than two minutes into the contest when Payton Boucher pitched a screen to Jacob Riggs, and following a pair of great blocks, the senior receiver found a clear path 41 yards to the end zone for a 6-0 Viking lead.

Brock Hudik’s pick stopped Montpelier’s best drive of the night at the Evergreen 12 on the ensuing possession and the Vikings went to work on another march to paydirt.

Boucher found Riggs for gains of 26 and 23, then hit Grant Richardson for 14 more to take the ball to the one where the Vikings’ quarterback took it in himself.

A two-point catch by Connor Hewson boosted the first quarter lead to 14-0.

Sam Worline stuffed Gavin Wurm on a fourth-and-short to stop Montpelier again, and after an exchange of punts, Evergreen scored again.

Starting from their own 8, Brock Hudik romped for 22, Boucher hit Riggs for 33, then Hudik finished the drive going 30 yards untouched and after Riley Dunbar’s extra point, Evergreen took a 21-0 lead into the locker room.

Hudik and Boucher each went 16 yards for scores in the second half, and Riggs caught his second touchdown pass of 32 to finish up Viking scoring.

Montpelier scored on Mike Crisenberry’s 79-yard run.

For the game, Evergreen ran for 258 yards, led by Hudik’s 162 on 15 carries.

Boucher was 10-16 in the air for 216 and two scores.

Montpelier had 162 yards on the ground and 40 in the air.

“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” Schmidt said after. “Those guys all had great games tonight, they played hard. I just want to make sure they know that they are part of the reason and one of the main reasons that we are going to get better in the future. It would’ve been really easy to give up during the year and after week 8. We were 0-8 and everything was negative. It would’ve been easy to pack it in. Because of those guys we were able to continue to get better and get two really nice wins here at the end of the season.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

