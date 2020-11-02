All-NWOAL volleyball named

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently released its all-league for volleyball and Fulton County was well represented.

The player of the year in the league was Addie Ziegler of Archbold. The Blue Streaks’ first-year coach, Debbie Culler, was named coach of the year.

Chaney Brodbeck also received first team honors for the Blue Streaks.

Other first team recipients in the county were McKenna Babcock of Evergreen; Sofie Taylor and Sammi Taylor (specialist) of Swanton; and Wauseon’s Chelsie Raabe.

Ella Bowman received second team all-league honors for Archbold.

Avril Roberts made the second team for Swanton, as did Marisa Seiler of Wauseon.

First team

McKenna Babcock, sr., Evergreen; Abby Fernihough, sr., Bryan; Chelsie Raabe, sr., Wauseon; Sofie Taylor, soph., Swanton; Chaney Brodbeck, soph., Archbold.

Specialist: Sammi Taylor, sr., Swanton; Jordan Beck, jr., Bryan.

Player of the Year: Addie Ziegler, jr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Debbie Culler, Archbold.

Second team

Ella Bowman, soph., Archbold; Gwen Spengler, jr., Bryan; Lucy Jones, sr., Liberty Center; McKenzie Vance, sr., Patrick Henry; Avril Roberts, sr., Swanton; Marisa Seiler, jr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Hadley Galvan, Carsyn Hagans.

Delta: Brooklyn Green, Reagan Rouleau, Brooklyn Wymer.

Evergreen: Nicole Johnson.

Swanton: Brooke Dockery, Katlyn Floyd, Morgan Smith.

Wauseon: Cameron Estep, Aaliyah Glover, Autumn Pelok.

Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon with a serve in a match against Swanton this season. She made the All-NWOAL first team for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Raabe-serving.jpg Chelsie Raabe of Wauseon with a serve in a match against Swanton this season. She made the All-NWOAL first team for the Indians. File Photo Sofie Taylor of Swanton gets in position for a set during a match at Delta this season. She received first team all-league honors for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_Sof.-prepares-for-set.jpg Sofie Taylor of Swanton gets in position for a set during a match at Delta this season. She received first team all-league honors for the Bulldogs. File Photo

Fulton County frequents list