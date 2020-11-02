Archbold moves on to regional

In a closely-defended game where scoring chances were at a premium, Archbold’s Addison Moyer took advantage of an Ottawa-Glandorf error in overtime for a goal with 2:01 left that gave Archbold a 2-1 win in the Division III girls soccer district final at Evergreen Saturday.

The Blue Streaks scored early in the game at the 33:08 mark of the first half.

Kalyn Baker’s corner kick was accurate enough when Emma Hall knocked it past Abby Warnecke for a 1-0 advantage.

After that, shots on goal and quality opportunities were at a minimum.

In the 21st minute, Archbold netminder Reagan Kohler won a footrace against the Titans’ Clara Beach, with Kohler covering up the sphere just before Beach got there to keep Ottawa-Glandorf off the board.

Baker’s bullet off a free kick with about nine minutes left was snared by Warnecke to keep the score 1-0.

There were only nine shots in the first half combined with each goalie making two saves.

In the second half, the Titans were more of the aggresor, getting off seven attempts to the Blue Streaks’ two.

Lauren Siefker’s bomb from the right side, crossing to the left, looked to be heading to the back of the net with 15 minutes left, but Kohler laid out for a spectacular save to continue to maintain the shutout.

However with 3:57 to go, Ella Okuley rammed a shot from the left that beat Kohler to knot up the contest 1-1.

In the 15-minute overtime, neither the Blue Streaks or Titans mounted much of a chance to score until just over two minutes to go.

That’s when the ball ended up rolling toward the Titan goal and when Warnecke slightly hesitated and bodies bumped in front of the net, Moyer found the ball in the scrum and rolled it into the net for the game-winner.

The Blue Streaks advance to Tuesday night’s regional semifinal at Eastwood at 7 p.m. against the Eagles.

Leah McQuade of Archbold, left, tries to gain control of a ball as Emilee Horstman of Ottawa-Glandorf guards her closely during Saturday's district final. The Blue Streaks scored with just over two minutes left in overtime to earn a 2-1 win over the Titans and advance to the Division III regional semifinal. Karsyn Hostetler of Archbold with the ball near the sideline in Saturday's Division III girls soccer district final at Evergreen. Archbold's Brittney Ramirez receives a pass in the first half of Saturday's game. Regan Ramirez of Archbold gets to a ball near midfield.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

