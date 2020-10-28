Archbold girls soccer advances in Division III district

The two games were glaringly similar but the results for the teams in the Evergreen Division III girls soccer district were polar opposite for the Fulton County entries Tuesday evening. Archbold rang up a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to beat Liberty Center 5-0, while Evergreen was not as fortunate as the Vikings fell to Ottawa-Glandorf by a 4-0 count.

The winners will play Saturday afternoon at Pifer Field to see who wins a berth in next week’s regional.

Archbold got on the board at the 32:21 juncture of the first half when Addison Moyer followed up the rebound on Regan Ramirez’ free kick for a 1-0 Blue Streak lead.

Baker added on with 23:22 left in the first when she got ahead of the pack and pushed a bouncing turf ball past Morgan Garber to double the advantage.

With 13:51 to go, Ramirez’ upfield pass split the Tiger defenders and McQuade was there for the finish to make it 3-0 Archbold at the half.

Ramirez knocked home the fourth Archbold goal with 14:24 on the clock in the second half and McQuade added a fifth with less than four minutes left in the game.

Reagan Kohler recorded eight saves with only one, Samantha Engler’s drive in the 36th minute of the first, being a higher degree of difficulty.

In the opener, Ottawa-Glandorf also struck quickly as do-it-all striker Kelsey Erford beat two Viking defenders down the sideline and fed Clara Beach for the first goal at 36:33 of the first half.

Nine minutes later, Erford rammed a left-to-right crossing shot into the net for a 2-0 margin that stood for the rest of the half.

Evergreen was their own worst enemy in the second half when a Viking defender whiffed on a clearing pass and after Skylee Raker made a save on the first Titan shot, Olivia Fenbert was there for the rebound to give Ottawa-Glandorf a 3-0 lead.

Erford hammered in the clincher with 24:05 to go to push the Titans into the district title game.

Evergreen bowed out at 11-6 on the season and recorded their third straight sectional title.

Regan Ramirez of Archbold, right, fights for possession of a ball during Tuesday’s Division III girls soccer district semifinal versus Liberty Center. The Blue Streaks would shut out the Tigers 5-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Ramirez-takes-on-LC-defender.jpg Regan Ramirez of Archbold, right, fights for possession of a ball during Tuesday’s Division III girls soccer district semifinal versus Liberty Center. The Blue Streaks would shut out the Tigers 5-0. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kalyn Baker with a corner kick during Tuesday’s district semifinal. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Baker-from-corner.jpg Kalyn Baker with a corner kick during Tuesday’s district semifinal. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kaitlyn Harkey handles the ball for Evergreen in their matchup with Ottawa-Glandorf. The Vikings’ season came to an end after a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Titans. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_-4-Evg-v.-OG.jpg Kaitlyn Harkey handles the ball for Evergreen in their matchup with Ottawa-Glandorf. The Vikings’ season came to an end after a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Titans. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Carlee Meyer of Archbold kicks one upfield. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_-20-Arch-boot.jpg Carlee Meyer of Archbold kicks one upfield. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Evergreen eliminated

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com