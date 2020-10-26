Wauseon sweeps district at Ottawa

OTTAWA — Wauseon’s cross country teams shined on Saturday as they won a pair of Division II district titles at Ottawa Park.

The Indians’ girls had three runners place in the top 6 to run away from the field. They had 41 points as a team to beat out second place Lima Shawnee, who had 80.

Magdalena Duden was second overall to lead Wauseon, finishing the race in 19:50.1. Grace Rhoades was third in 19:56.6 and Serena Mathews sixth in 20:25.8.

Also for the Indians, Alona Mahnke was 16th overall in 21:21.7 and Natasha Miller was 18th in 21:29.2.

Braden Vernot led the Wauseon boys, bringing home an individual title with a time of 16:03.0. Jack Callan wasn’t far behind, finishing third in 16:28.5.

Also for the Indians Aidan Pena was 17th with a time of 16:56.1, Hunter Wasnich 18th in 16:58.5 and Carter Nofziger 34th with a time of 17:53.2.

Also in Division II, the Swanton boys finished eighth at Findlay Owens. They were led by Blake Szalapski with a 37th place finish and Tyler Boyd in 39th.

Division III

Both the Archbold boys and girls advanced from the Division III races in Ottawa.

The Blue Streak girls won the team title, beating out second place Holgate 91-116. Fayette was fifth with 156 and also advanced to the regional.

Kylie Sauder led the way for Archbold, winning by nearly 40 seconds with a time of 19:13.1. Brittney Ramirez was 15th (21:12.8), Kalyn Baker 24th (21:50.9), Karley Ramirez 26th (22:08.1), and Regan Ramirez 31st (22:22.2).

Leslie Burrow led Fayette with a time of 21:10.3, good for 12th place. Maeve Maginn was 23rd (21:44.0), Amber Gaona 34th (22:38.2), Hannah Kovar 44th (23:20.0), and Emma Leininger 55th (23:58.7).

On the boys side, Archbold was fourth with 129 points and advanced to the regional. Holgate won with 32.

Brady Johns finished 15th with a time of 17:31.9 to lead the Streaks. Aden McCarty was 23rd (17:54.9), Weston Ruffer was 28th (18:09.2), Brennan Garrow 31st (18:18.3), and Mason Conway 33rd (18:26.1).

Fayette had two runners advance. Quinn Mitchell was sixth with a time of 17:10.1 and Wyatt Mitchell was 17th with a time of 17:41.9.

In the Division III boys race in Findlay, Anderson Tipping of Evergreen placed 18th with a time of 18:18.28 to advance to the regional. Evergreen was 11th as a team.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Indian-logo-1.jpg