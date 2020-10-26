Indians cap 2020 with win at Bryan

BRYAN — Wauseon football closed the 2020 season with a 22-18 win at Bryan Friday night.

They finish with a 6-2 record and 6-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League to be runner-up in the league.

All three Wauseon scores came on the ground.

Tyson Britsch racked up 106 yards on 21 carries and a score, Bryson Stump 51 yards on 12 carries and a score, and Connar Penrod 36 yards and a score. The Indians also added a safety from Isaac Wilson.

Bryan quarterback AJ Martinez completed 14-22 for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Korbin Shepherd ran for 72 yards on 16 carries. Caleb Kepler caught seven passes for 82 yards.

For the Wauseon passing game, Jonas Tester made six receptions for 73 yards.

