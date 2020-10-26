Indians edge Panthers for sectional crown

Wauseon built a 3-0 advantage which was good enough to stave off a late Maumee rally in a 3-2 victory at home in a Division II girls soccer sectional final Saturday.

It was the Indians’ second victory over the Panthers in the month of October, as they also defeated them 2-1 at home on Oct. 3.

“It was one of those where, you take that for what it is. It’s another contest. I think if anything, it gives them (Maumee) a little extra motivation,” said Wauseon coach Brandon Schroeder of the rematch with Maumee. “We just have to know, be confident but be humble at the same time. I think we did that pretty well.”

The teams were scoreless for much of the first half. Until, with just under six minutes in the half, Kadence Carroll drove in from the right and scored.

The Indians increased their lead to three in a span of two minutes in the second half on consecutive goals from Emily Parker.

She finished off a ball in front of the net — with aid of a pass by Carroll — at the 33:08 mark to make it a 2-0 lead. Then, with the help of another Carroll pass with 31:27 left, Parker banged in another goal and upped the Indian lead at 3-0.

“For her, she’s our only senior. She is a first-year player actually for us,” said Schroeder, speaking to Parker’s night. “Just really outstanding work. All season she’s been working with us, and just learning and growing. Just for her to really connect — especially that second goal, it was just a thing of beauty. And really, those goals were meaningful in this sectional final.”

The Panthers got one back with just under 28 minutes remaining as Kelsey Walborn converted a penalty kick.

Wauseon had many chances to add to their lead over the final 20 plus minutes but came up just short each time.

A golden opportunity came at the 24:40 mark. Rylee Vasvery attempted a PK for the Indians, but her boot right at Maumee goalkeeper Aubrey Hiles was turned away.

Macy Gerig then had a shot richochet off the left post for the Indians with 13:16 remaining.

“This game is so fickle sometimes I think,” said Schroeder of his team’s near goals. “We had a lot of chances, just in the net. And they’ve got a great keeper (Hiles) that kept them in (the game). I think we had four shots I counted that were just big-time saves. Obviously, credit to her and that defense. They’ve got a really strong center back. That’s the thing, goals are hard to come by. So you take what you can in the small victories and hopefully you end up with the big one in the end.”

Maumee pulled even closer on Ava Leonard’s goal with 1:16 to go. But the Indians managed to hold on for the win.

Wauseon now advances to the D-II district at Lake High School Wednesday night. They will face second-seed Toledo Central Catholic in the nightcap at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Kya Foote of Wauseon, left, celebrates with Emily Parker after the senior’s second of consecutive goals in the second half of a Division II girls soccer sectional final versus Maumee Saturday afternoon. The Indians held on for a 3-2 win over the Panthers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Celebration.jpg Kya Foote of Wauseon, left, celebrates with Emily Parker after the senior’s second of consecutive goals in the second half of a Division II girls soccer sectional final versus Maumee Saturday afternoon. The Indians held on for a 3-2 win over the Panthers. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kadence Carroll of Wauseon with a long pass to the net during Saturday’s sectional final. She tallied a goal and two assists for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Carroll-in-sectional-final.jpg Kadence Carroll of Wauseon with a long pass to the net during Saturday’s sectional final. She tallied a goal and two assists for the Indians. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010