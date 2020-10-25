Wauseon boys knock out Bryan

Wauseon boys soccer did not have its best showing Oct. 13 at Bryan where they tied the Golden Bears 1-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League finale — their only “blemish” in the league slate. But they made up for it on Thursday with a 4-0 shutout win over the Bears in a Division II sectional final played at Wauseon.

“We went back and we watched a little film (of the Bryan game) — me and the coaches,” said Wauseon head coach Casey Elson. “We usually don’t, because we really don’t struggle scoring goals throughout the year. I think we got a little big-headed after winning league against Delta the week before. We did not play the Wauseon soccer we’ve kind of played all year. And we knew that. But we also knew that Bryan has a very, very good program. They have a great program; they come back every year, strong. We knew, in order to beat these guys, we were gonna have to play our best. I really like the way the boys came out and played tonight.”

The Indians scored two goals in a span of 18 seconds to take a 2-0 lead in the first half.

The first came off the foot of Eli Delgado, who banged one in the left-corner at the 33:15 mark. Then, re-possessing the ball at midfield following the goal, Delgado fed one up to Braden Vajen who put it in with 32:57 left in the opening half.

“It’s awesome for us,” said Elson of the two quick first half goals. “These guys have been, it’s kind of weird to say, but they’ve been doing it all season. It’s almost like, when they score it’s like bang-bang — they do it again right away. Braden, he’s worked on his touches. He’s got a great first touch to the back of the net. And I think he had to, because their keeper (Isaac Lamore) is a really good keeper. He works his butt off.”

With the game still at 2-0 just under 13 minutes in to the second half, Bryan nearly got on the scoreboard. Colton Smith had multiple chances from in close, but they were each turned away by the Wauseon defense and keeper Easton Delgado.

The Indians would add to its lead on a Vajen goal from approximately 25 yards out, making the difference 3-0 with 23:58 to play.

Then, to further cement the victory, Gavin Gerig tacked one on from the left side of the net for the 4-0 advantage.

(What) we talked about at halftime, is we kind of have a really good half and then the second halves we tend to (take a) load off and take it a little bit slower. Just sit back. I told the boys I didn’t really like that. You want to put a whole game together; play two great halves. And you know, hopefully come out with the win so that way you have something positive to go towards the next game. I thought the boys did an awesome job at that. Second half they didn’t let up the intensity level and really brought it,” said Elson of adding the two second half goals.

Benicio Torres added two assists for the Indians, who improved to 15-1-1 after the victory.

Wauseon moved on to the D-II district at Lake Monday to face Napoleon. Results from that match can be found in the Thursday, Oct. 29 edition of the Expositor.

