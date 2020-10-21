Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-league cross country teams named

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League has announced their all-league cross country teams with the conclusion of league competition following last Saturday’s league meet.

Runners of the year were Braden Vernot of Wauseon who won the boys meet, and Hope Oelkrug of Liberty Center who took home the girls crown.

The Indians had three more boys named first team all-league as Jack Callan, Hunter Wasnich and Aidan Pena each received that honor. Second team all-league for Wauseon was Carter Nofziger.

Archbold had four on the second team in Brady Johns, Aden McCarty, Weston Ruffer and Brennan Garrow. Honorable mention for the Blue Streaks was Mason Conway.

Also in the area, Nickolas Sherick of Delta and Anderson Tipping of Evergreen each received honorable mention all-league honors.

Serena Mathews and Grace Rhoades, each of Wauseon, made the all-league first team on the girls side. Maggie Duden and Natasha Miller were on the second team for the Indians.

Kylie Sauder of Archbold was first team all-league. The Streaks had a pair named honorable mention in Kalyn Baker and Brittney Ramirez.

Jenna Hallett of Delta and Kennedy Keller of Evergreen were also named honorable mention all-league.

Boys

First team

Joshuah Taylor, jr., Bryan; Nathaniel Elieff, sr., Liberty Center; Jack Callan, soph., Wauseon; Hunter Wasnich, jr., Wauseon; Aidan Pena, soph., Wauseon; Kenny Miles, jr., Liberty Center.

Runner of the Year: Braden Vernot, sr., Wauseon.

Girls

First team

Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; MaKayla Meller, fr., Liberty Center; Sydney Miller, sr., Liberty Center; Serena Mathews, jr., Wauseon; Grace Rhoades, soph., Wauseon.

Runner of the Year: Hope Oelkrug, jr., Liberty Center.

Jack Callan of Wauseon runs during last Saturday’s NWOAL Cross Country Championships. He made first team all-league after his fourth place finish in the race. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Callan-during-race.jpg Jack Callan of Wauseon runs during last Saturday’s NWOAL Cross Country Championships. He made first team all-league after his fourth place finish in the race. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Nickolas Sherick of Delta leads a pack of runners during last Saturday’s league meet. He finished 19th in the boys race. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Sherick-running.jpg Nickolas Sherick of Delta leads a pack of runners during last Saturday’s league meet. He finished 19th in the boys race. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Grace Rhoades runs for Wauseon during the league meet. She finished seventh in the race, earning first team all-league honors. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Rhoades-at-league-s.jpg Grace Rhoades runs for Wauseon during the league meet. She finished seventh in the race, earning first team all-league honors. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest