Streaks aim to continue postseason run

The lone Fulton County team remaining in the football playoffs, Archbold, will host Carey Saturday in a Division VI regional quarterfinal. The Streaks will have to slow down the Blue Devils’ dual threat quarterback to extend their postseason.

“Derek Lonsway is a true dual threat quarterback that shows the ability to make plays at any point in time. We are going to need to be very disciplined in our assignments in order to slow their offense down,” said Archbold coach David Dominique.

Lonsway has completed 48-97 passes for 1,004 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 502 yards.

“He has a number of weapons around him and they utilize a variety of offensive looks that has given teams trouble all year long,” said Dominique.

Cade Crawford is coming off a big night on the ground and Bryce Conti is among his favorite receivers.

“When looking at Carey, the biggest thing that stands out to me is the size of their offensive and defensive lines to go along with the athleticism of their quarterback,” said Dominique. “They are (a) solid team from top to bottom and play a physical style of football.”

The Blue Devils finished second behind Colonel Crawford in the N10 and hold a 7-1 overall record. They opened the playoffs with a 63-0 win over Montpelier before topping Ashland Crestview 42-14.

“We are at the point in the season where all teams you face are going to be very good so in my mind we just need to continue focusing on playing fundamentally sound football,” said the Archbold coach. “Carey is a battle-tested team and has playoff experience from their run they had last year so we will need to come well-prepared and execute come Saturday.”

The Streaks are coming off a dominating 42-0 win over Gibsonburg in their playoff opener.

Archbold is led offensively by quarterback D.J. Newman. He has completed 75-109 passes for 1,206 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 582 yards rushing.

Noah Gomez has added 504 yards on the ground and leads the team with 11 touchdowns. Antonio Cruz has 29 catches for 449 yards and Brandon Taylor 22 receptions for 406.

The Streaks are +5 in turnover margin this season and Dominique thinks continuing that trend will be key.

“In order to be successful this week, I think it is critical for us to win the turnover battle,” he said. “In big games like this turnovers swing the momentum quickly. To go along with this, we are going to really need to win the special teams battle.”

The winner will advance to face either Columbus Grove or Tinora in the regional semifinal.

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman throws a pass in this year’s Wauseon game. Newman hopes to lead the Blue Streaks to a win over Carey in the third round of the playoffs Saturday night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Newman-throwing.jpg Archbold quarterback DJ Newman throws a pass in this year’s Wauseon game. Newman hopes to lead the Blue Streaks to a win over Carey in the third round of the playoffs Saturday night. File Photo