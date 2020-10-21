Streaks sweep Tigers in sectional volleyball

Archbold opened the Division III volleyball state tournament with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-17 sweep of Liberty Center Monday in a sectional semifinal on the Blue Streaks’ home court.

Olivia Liechty finished with six kills and three blocks for the Blue Streaks. Carsyn Hagans paced the Streaks in kills with seven.

Addi Ziegler added in five aces to go along with her 25 assists.

Archbold is at Fairview today to take on Paulding in the nightcap of a doubleheader of sectional finals. Evergreen takes on Fairview in the first match beginning at 5 p.m.

