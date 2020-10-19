Evergreen girls smack Panthers, boys’ comeback falls short

The loneliest person in Pifer Field had to be Evergreen goalie Skylee Raker.

That’s because she only had to face one shot all night and make one save as her Viking counterparts peppered Whitmer with 43 shots and scored on six of them in a 6-0 whitewash of the Panthers in the nightcap of a boys-girls soccer doubleheader at Evergreen Thursday.

In the opener, Whitmer scored three first half goals, then had to hold on against a spirited Viking comeback to take a 3-2 win.

In the girls game, Whitmer goalie Jenna Roberts must have felt like Custer at The Battle of the Little Bighorn as Evergreen came out of the gates with scoring chance after scoring chance, never letting up.

In the first 20 minutes the Vikings had no less than eight shots that just missed the crossbar, hit an upright that Roberts made a spectacular save on to keep the game scoreless.

Meanwhile Raker could’ve ordered a pizza, watched Netflix and caught up on her homework as Whitmer had nary a shot on goal in the first half.

Finally at the 18:36 mark, Reagan Radel’s corner kick resulted in a scrum in front of the Panther net that Sydney Woodring bumped in to put Evergreen on the board.

It took another 40 minutes, but after Evergreen dented the board again the goals came in a fury.

Woodring found Paige Radel with a sweet feed for a score with 16:57 left.

Kenzie Mitchey got into the act, hitting Reagan Radel for a score 75 seconds later, then found Woodring with 7:27 to go to make it 4-0.

Paige Radel scored two more in the next two minutes — one on Reagan Radel’s free kick and another on a dish from Woodring to finsh the night.

The Vikes, who end the regular season at 10-5 after an 0-3 start, head into a sectional final Tuesday at Evergreen at 5 p.m. against Miller City.

Viking boys nipped by Panthers, 3-2

On the boys side, the Vikings couldn’t get a break in the first half.

First Ali Chouaib made two fantastic saves on Evan Lumbrezer and another on Alex Peete to keep Evergreen off the board.

Meanwhile at the other end, on a 50-50 ball three minutes into the game Whitmer’s Mike Gill beat goalie Jon Burnep to the ball and put the Panthers on the board.

Later Chouaib’s punt after yet another save, cleared everyone and Austin Gibbons’ ended up with a goal after clearing out Burnep in the box for a 2-0 lead.

An own goal late in the first half made it 3-0.

However, in the second half it was all Vikings.

Peete’s dash upfield and then punch pass to Tyson Woodring for the finish put Evergreen on the board with 26:17 left.

Then it was Lumbrezer with a right-to-left feed to Peete, and the junior striker made good with 12:23 to go to slice the Whitmer lead to 3-2.

Chouaib made a leaping save of Elijah Hernandez’ free kick with eight minutes left and two more Viking scoring chances just went over the crossbar in the closing minutes.

Evergreen fell to 7-5-2 and host Liberty Center in the Division III sectional semifinal Wednesday at Evergreen with a kickoff time of 5 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-3.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com