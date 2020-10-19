Streaks open playoffs with shutout win

Although they had a slow start in the first quarter, Archbold recorded a 28-point second quarter as part of a 42-0 shutout win in their first playoff game versus Gibsonburg in Division VI, Region 22 Saturday night.

The Blue Streaks outgained the Golden Bears 425-75.

Noah Gomez racked up 77 yards rushing — the Streaks tallied 277 as a team — and three touchdowns.

Quarterback DJ Newman carried it nine times for 151 yards and a score. He ran for a 66-yard score in the second quarter to put Archbold up 28-0. Newman completed 10 of 15 passes for 148 yards and two TDs to no interceptions.

Antonio Cruz caught four from Newman for 92 yards and a pair of scores. Brandon Taylor added four catches for 42 yards.

Leading Gibsonburg was Connor Smith who rushed 20 times for 77 yards. The Bears did not complete a pass in the game.

Archbold (7-0) will host Carey (7-1) this Saturday. The Blue Devils advanced with a 42-14 victory over Ashland Crestview the same night as the Streaks win over Gibsonburg.

