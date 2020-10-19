Wauseon postseason run ends prematurely

Wauseon could only muster a handful of productive drives and Clyde, behind their horse Michael Daniels who rushed for over 300 yards, controlled possession for most of the game after the first quarter in a 28-15 defeat of the Indians in a Division IV, Region 14 playoff football game Saturday night at Harmon Field.

The Indians struck first in less than two and a half minutes. The scoring opportunity was set up by Connar Penrod’s 41-yard completion to Sam Smith, which put the ball at the Flier 26-yard line.

Three plays later, Penrod rolled left and got it to Jonas Tester in the end zone from 23 yards out. Samuel Blanco’s point after gave the Indians the early 7-0 advantage.

Wauseon advanced into Clyde territory at the 46 on their next possession, but then came a turnover.

A bad snap was lost by Penrod and the Fliers recovered back at the Indian 48-yard line. They turned it into points thanks to a swing pass from Jaden Cook to William Lozier who raced 17 yards to the house, tying the game 7-7 at the 2:12 mark of the opening quarter.

Clyde went 68 yards in their second quarter drive to go ahead of Wauseon.

A gutsy call from coach Ryan Carter kept it alive, when on fourth-and-1 from their own 41 Cook called his own number and surged ahead to the 43 for a first down.

Daniels would pick up first down runs of 14 and 27 yards to help get the ball into Wauseon territory. A throwback dump pass to Robbie Greenslade put the Fliers at the one, setting up Daniels’ score and giving Clyde a 14-7 lead with 2:15 until half.

Both teams struggled to get anything going in the third. Wauseon did start their final drive of the period — which carried over to the fourth — at the Flier 29, but a sack of Penrod set them back.

Then before a fourth-and-17 at the 36, a false start penalty made going for it too much of a hurdle and the Indians elected to punt instead.

However, the decision paid off as they pinned Clyde back at their own three. The Indian defense forced a three-and-out from there.

On Wauseon’s possession that started at Clyde’s 37, Penrod found Tester open in the middle of the defense for a 20-yard pitch and catch down to the 17. The next play Penrod rolled right and found Jude Armstrong who did a nice job of getting his feet inbounds for the 17-yard TD.

The Indians weren’t done, as coach Shawn Moore elected for the two-point conversion try. DeGroff would make the catch, giving them a 15-14 lead with 8:20 to go.

But, by doing so they poked the bear so to speak. Clyde responded by going 80 yards in just 54 seconds. Daniels capped the drive with a 13-yard run and Griffin Noftz caught the two-point conversion, putting the Fliers back ahead 22-15.

Wauseon turned it over on downs on the following possession leading to a nine yard scoring run from Daniels — his third of the game.

Daniels carried the ball 48 times for 308 yards and the three TDs. Cook went 10-17 through the air for 114 yards, one TD and an interception.

The Fliers outgained the Indians 432-227.

Penrod completed 15-42 for 206 yards, two TDs to one interception.

Smith was the leading receiver with five catches for 94 yards. Tester caught two for 43 and a score, and Armstrong three for 30 and a score.

Wauseon (5-2) travels to Bryan (5-3) on Friday to finish off the league slate.

Wauseon's Kolton DeGroff gets upfield with a first down catch against Clyde on Saturday. Matthew Shaw of Wauseon stops Clyde running back Michael Daniels in his tracks in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's playoff game. The Indians would fall to the Fliers 28-15.

