Leppelmeier lead Birds to fourth at state golf

A runner-up finish from Max Leppelmeier led Pettisville to a fourth place finish at the Division III state boys golf tournament which wrapped up Saturday.

He shot a 147 over two rounds to finish just one shot behind state champion Brookston Hummel of Berlin Hiland. Each golfer shot a 74 in the first round, but in the second Hummel shot a 72 and Leppelmeier 73.

Carsten Judge of Wellington School tied Leppelmeier for second.

As a team, Pettisville shot a 669 to finish fourth. Canton Central Catholic totaled 615 for the state title.

Also for the Blackbirds, Tommy McWatters shot a 163, Caleb Nafziger 170, Levi Myers 189 and Jake King 202.

In Division II, Andy Scherer represented Wauseon at the Division II state golf tournament. He shot a 183 over two rounds to finish 61st overall.

Stephen Ma of Columbus Academy won the individual state title with a 144 and his team won the championship as well.

Girls golf

The Wauseon girls golf team finished 11th at the Division II state tournament. They shot a 785 as a team.

Lima Central Catholic ran away with the team title, shooting a 630 to finish 53 strokes ahead of runner-up Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

Lexe McQuillin led Wauseon with a 33rd place finish, shooting a 175 over two rounds. Also for Wauseon, Calaway Gerken shot a 183, Jordan King 206, Halle Frank 231 and Ellie Oyer 237.

Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier putts one in a match from earlier this season at Ironwood. Leppelmeier earned runner-up honors at the Division III state boys golf tournament over the weekend, finishing one stroke behind state champion Brookston Hummel of Berlin Hiland. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Lepp-putts.jpg Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier putts one in a match from earlier this season at Ironwood. Leppelmeier earned runner-up honors at the Division III state boys golf tournament over the weekend, finishing one stroke behind state champion Brookston Hummel of Berlin Hiland. File Photo