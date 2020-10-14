Volleyball tournament draws announced

Tournaments begin next week and area volleyball teams learned where, when and who they will open up against on Sunday when draws were announced.

Archbold is the highest seeded team out of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League in the Division III, Northwest 2 District. They are seeded fourth, and will host No. 10 seed Liberty Center Monday, Oct 19 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner takes on the victor of the game between fifth-seeded Paulding and seventh-seeded Otsego on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Sixth seed Swanton hosts ninth seed Delta in a sectional semifinal on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. The winner travels to No. 2 seed Lake on Oct 21 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

Wauseon, seeded eighth, awaits the Northwood/Tinora winner for a sectional final to be played on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Indians would host Northwood, but be on the road against Tinora.

Evergreen, the 12th seed, faces the winner of top seed Fairview and No. 13 Montpelier in a sectional final Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

Fayette and Pettisville are part of the Division IV, Northwest 4 District.

The Blackbirds, seeded eighth, are at seven seed Stryker on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. The winner would be at No. 3 seed Hicksville Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. for a sectional championship.

No. 10 seed Fayette travels to sixth-seeded Patrick Henry for a sectional semifinal on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. Fourth seed Antwerp would host the winner in the sectional final on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Cameron Estep of Wauseon with a hit in a NWOAL match versus Archbold earlier this season. The OHSAA volleyball postseason gets underway next week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Estep-hit-v.-Archbold.jpg Cameron Estep of Wauseon with a hit in a NWOAL match versus Archbold earlier this season. The OHSAA volleyball postseason gets underway next week. File Photo