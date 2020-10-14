OHSAA reveals soccer tournament draws

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released soccer tournament draws on Sunday as area teams learned where they will begin postseason play.

The Wauseon boys received the top seed in the Division II, Lake District. The Indians receive a bye in the first round, taking on the winner of Bryan and Maumee on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. in Wauseon for a sectional title.

In Division III, the Pettisville boys are seeded fourth and Swanton ninth in the Ottawa Hills District. The Blackbirds and Bulldogs will square off Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. in Pettisville.

Eighth-seeded Delta travels to No. 5 seed Genoa on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner of that contest will take on the Swanton/Pettisville winner Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Archbold is the sixth seed and hosts No. 11 Northwood Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. The winner visits third seed Toledo Christian Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. in the sectional championship.

Evergreen, seeded seventh, hosts No. 10 Liberty Center Oct. 21 at 5 p.m., with the winner traveling to take on second seed Maumee Valley Country Day on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. for the sectional title.

On the girls side, Wauseon garnered the third seed in the Division II, Lake District. The Indians host seventh-seeded Maumee Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. for a sectional title.

The Archbold girls are the top seed in the Division III district to be played at Evergreen. They play the winner of eighth-seeded Continental and No. 9 seed Delta on Thursday, Oct. 22 in a sectional final.

The Pirates and Panthers will do battle Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in a game at Continental.

Evergreen, seeded fourth, will host sixth-seeded Miller City Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. for a sectional crown.

Seventh-seeded Swanton hosts No. 10 Otsego Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner will visit second-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. for the sectional title.

