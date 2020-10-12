Vikings nip Archbold, 1-0

All year long Dave Skoczyn’s Evergreen Vikings have been treated like ‘little brother.’

All season the Vikes have played like they have had a chip on their shoulder trying to earn respect in their second year as a varsity program.

Evergreen took one more step into gaining the attention of those teams that have been perennial powers, with a 1-0 shutout of Archbold Thursday to raise their record to 7-3-2 and maintain second place in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

Scoring chances were at a premium in the first half as the two teams battled to a scoreless tie.

“I think the first half we started out really well,” stated Skoczyn. “As the game settled in Archbold had control of the last part of the half so we challenged the guys to play a little bit better defense on top.

“I think when we started playing a total team defense, that helped us more in the second half.”

The only score of the game came when Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer was cleaned out in the box and freshman Tyson Woodring’s penalty kick found the back of the net.

“At halftime we switched Alex (Peete) and Evan and put Evan on top,” explained Skoczyn. “We felt that gave us a little more speed and we could get something and when the center back pushed him down it was right in front of the referee. Then Tyson just stepped up. It was a really good ball.”

Meanwhile Jon Burnep, who had missed the previous three games, kept the Blue Streaks off the board.

“It was good to get Jon back,” said Skoczyn. “He was a little rusty in the first half and did a couple things that he normally doesn’t do but he got better in the second half and made some really good saves.”

Evergreen (7-4-2) then fell 9-1 at home against Springfield on Saturday. They finish NWOAL play Tuesday at Swanton, and host Whitmer Thursday.

Archbold (7-6-1) was defeated 3-2 at home against Ottawa Hills Saturday. The Streaks host Ottawa-Glandorf Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

