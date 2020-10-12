Pettisville wins D-III district title

BOWLING GREEN — Pettisville bested runner-up Lima Central Catholic by five strokes, 333-338, to take home the Division III boys district golf tournament on Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

In addition, their effort has qualified them for this week’s state tournament. Other qualifying teams were LCC, Minster who shot a 345, and Delphos St. John’s with a 348.

The Blackbirds’ Tommy McWatters took home the district’s best score as he shot a 75. Max Leppelmeier tied for second with a 76.

Caleb Nafziger’s 88 and Levi Myers’ 94 rounded out Pettisville’s scoring.

Cahle Roth paced the Archbold boys, tying for 24th and shooting an 84. Luke Rosebrook added an 87 for the Blue Streaks, Kenny Williams 90, and Josh Nofzinger and Zane Behnfeldt each shot a 99.

Chase Stickley of Delta was also in action, tying for 19th with an 83.

The Division III state tournament begins Friday morning at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

D-III Boys District Golf

Team Scores (Top 12)

*Indicates qualifying team

1. Pettisville* 333 (Max Leppelmeier 76, Tommy McWatters 75, Caleb Nafziger 88, Levi Myers 94, Jake King 99); 2. Lima C.C.* 338; 3. Minster* 345; 4. St. John’s* 348; 5. Allen East 349; 6. Ottoville 350; 7. Kalida 350; 8. Margaretta 350; 9. Woodmore 351; 10. Seneca East 351; 11. Pandora-Gilboa 352; 12. Archbold 360.