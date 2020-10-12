Golfers vie for state trip

FINDLAY — Wauseon’s Andy Scherer was the lone local state qualifier out of the Division II boys district golf tournament held Thursday at Findlay Country Club.

The top two teams, and top two individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to state.

Scherer tied for sixth with Nick McMullen of Galion, each carding an 82. The other individual qualifier was Ryan Chapman of Ontario who tied for fourth and shot an 81.

The top two teams were Galion with a 317 and Liberty-Benton with a 342. Locally, Wauseon finished fifth with a 363 and Swanton was eighth at 387.

After Scherer for Wauseon, Luke Wheeler (T-27th) came in with a 92, Jackson Gleckler (T-31st) 93 and Dylan Grahn (T-38th) 96.

Swanton’s best finish was from Garrett Swank who placed 23rd with a 90. Sam Betz was one of four who tied with Wheeler with a 92, while Lucas Bloom finished in a four-way tie for 38th with a 96. Devon Crouse added a 109 for the Bulldogs.

The Division II Boys State Golf Tournament kicks off Friday morning at the Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course.

D-II Boys District Golf

Team Scores (Top 9)

*Indicates qualifying team

1. Galion* 317 (Matthew McMullen 78, Spencer Keller 76, Nick McMullen 82, Bronson Dalenberg 81, Max Longwell 96); 2. Liberty-Benton* 342 (Noah Brand 84, Brice McDaniel 79, Austin Hanni-Wells 94, Noah Miles 98, Patrick Streacker 85); 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 353; 4. Bryan 354; 5. Wauseon 363; 6. Shelby 375; 7. Port Clinton 382; 8. Swanton 387; 9. Perkins 394.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon off the tee during the Division II sectional golf tournament. On Thursday at the district golf tournament in Findlay, Scherer qualified for state individually after tying for sixth place and shooting an 82. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Scherer-off-tee.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon off the tee during the Division II sectional golf tournament. On Thursday at the district golf tournament in Findlay, Scherer qualified for state individually after tying for sixth place and shooting an 82. File Photo Garrett Swank of Swanton with a putt during the sectional tournament earlier this month. He finished 23rd with a 90, but saw his season come to an end at the Division II district golf tournament held Thursday in Findlay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Swank-putt-at-sectional.jpg Garrett Swank of Swanton with a putt during the sectional tournament earlier this month. He finished 23rd with a 90, but saw his season come to an end at the Division II district golf tournament held Thursday in Findlay. File Photo

Scherer advances for Wauseon