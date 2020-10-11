Bulldog boys top Bryan, 4-2

Despite a brief hiccup in which they surrendered a 2-0 lead in the span of a minute near halftime, Swanton got those goals back in the final 10 minutes to pick up a 4-2 win over Bryan at home in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer Thursday.

A Hayden Callicotte breakaway goal 1:18 in and Hugo Bejarano’s at the 5:09 mark on a pass from Callicotte gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

However, Colton Smith got the Golden Bears on the board 11 seconds later, slicing the Swanton lead in half. Then the drama started.

Austin Tomaszewski scored from the left side past Bulldog goalkeeper Ethan Hensley to tie it at 2-2 four minutes before the half.

Hensley was given a yellow card on the play that the official deemed a “reckless save,” causing frustration amongst the Swanton bench and an assistant coach was given a red card.

“We were able to overcome two quick goals scored by Bryan in less than two minutes — I want to say after being up 2 -0 early. The boys fought hard to get those goals back and eventually end up winning 4-2. The card that they gave our keeper, Ethan Hensley, I thought was kind of excessive in that he was going for the ball and collided with another player and the referee said my player was reckless. Then the red card for our assistant coach was also excessive, as he told the referee that call was ‘a load of crap’ and the ref gave a straight red. So just unfortunate calls for us,” said Swanton coach Joe Hensley.

Swanton, not because of a lack of effort, didn’t find the back of the net again until just over eight minutes remaining.

From just inside the penalty area, Bejarano banged the ball off the top post and it dropped down behind the line for a goal and 3-2 Bulldog lead with 8:08 left.

Then, for insurance, Callicotte got to a ball played deep on the right side and centered it himself, scoring it past Golden Bear keeper Isaac Lamore with just 56 seconds remaining.

Bejarano and Callicotte were involved in all of the Bulldogs’ goals.

“Hugo and Hayden are two players that we count on a lot to get goals for us,” said coach Hensley. “They are our leading goal-scorers and make a lot of things happen for us. Saying that, the game we played against Bryan was one of our best results this year and when we can play as a team and connect passes on the field we can be dangerous. It was a complete game by everyone defensively and offensively.”

Swanton (5-8-1) next hosts Evergreen (7-4-2) Tuesday at 5 p.m. to cap the regular season.

Swanton’s Jon Byczynski charges upfield toward the Bryan goal in the first half of Thursday’s NWOAL matchup. The Bulldogs recorded two goals in the final 10 minutes, pulling away for a 4-2 victory over the Golden Bears. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Byczynski-charges-to-goal.jpg Swanton’s Jon Byczynski charges upfield toward the Bryan goal in the first half of Thursday’s NWOAL matchup. The Bulldogs recorded two goals in the final 10 minutes, pulling away for a 4-2 victory over the Golden Bears. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Hugo Bejarano of Swanton makes a break for the goal during a NWOAL game against Bryan Thursday. He finished with two of the four Bulldog goals. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Bejarano-v.-Bryan.jpg Hugo Bejarano of Swanton makes a break for the goal during a NWOAL game against Bryan Thursday. He finished with two of the four Bulldog goals. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010