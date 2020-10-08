Archbold Athletic Hall of Fame inductees named

The Archbold High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the 2021 class of inductees.

The honorees include: Rollie Britsch, Class of ‘66; Calvin Rychener, Class of ‘77; Kevin Morton, Class of ‘82; Ann (Grieser) Rex, Class of ‘83; Benet (Lauber) Rupp, Class of ‘84; Shari Coressel, Class of ‘85; Kim (Bostelman) Kern, Class of ‘92; Ben Baden, Class of ‘97; Clark Forward, Class of ‘99; and Coach Doug Krauss, 1997 – 2018.

The banquet and ceremonies, sponsored by the Archbold Rotary Club, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The new Hall of Famers will also be honored Friday, Feb. 5 at the Archbold basketball game.