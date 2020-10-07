Vikings overcome adversity to tie Maumee, 2-2

At home against Northern Lakes League foe Maumee, Evergreen just couldn’t get a break.

However, the Vikings overcame two hotly-contested penalty kick goals and two of their own goals that weren’t, to come from behind to tie Maumee 2-2 Monday in boys soccer.

The overachieving Vikings are now 6-3-2 on the season.

The first Panther penalty kick with 23:58 left in the first half came on a call that confused those in attendance.

Isaac Tolbert converted to give the Panthers a 1-0.

It was soon after that Evan Lumbrezer seemingly scored the tying goal when he chested a feed from Alex Peete past goalie Taylor Lewis, but when a Maumee defender scooped the ball out of the goal area to the field of play, officials allowed play to continue.

With under 10 minutes to go in the half, Evan Lumbrezer took a centering pass from Lanegan Smallman, used a nifty right-to-left move and left no doubt on this goal, sticking it in the back of the net to tie the match.

However, 2:30 later Maumee took the lead.

Viking goalie Elijah Hernandez came out of the net to get his hands on a bouncing ball in the box and when a Maumee attacker collided with him, another penalty kick was ruled and again Tolbert converted to give Maumee a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, again the Vikings thought they had scored to tie the game when Austin Lumbrezer appeared to shoulder a corner kick into the net but again the goal was disallowed when the official felt the ball touched Lumbrezer’s arm.

With just under 16 minutes left, Peete was tackled in the box going to the net and this time on a Viking penalty kick, Tyson Woodring converted to knot the score.

Brodie Setmire had a chance to put the Vikings ahead a minute later but his shot and ensuing rebound shot were batted away by Lewis.

Maumee had one last chance with 90 ticks left, but Hernandez punched a high-arcing shot away to preserve the tie.

Evergreen outshot the Panthers 25-15 in the match.

The Vikings play at Archbold Thursday before returning home to host Springfield Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

