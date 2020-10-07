Zakkai Kaufmann hat trick assists Blackbirds in shutout of Delta

Behind a hat trick from junior Zakkai Kaufmann, Pettisville won at Delta 4-0 in boys soccer Monday afternoon.

It was the Blackbirds’ sixth win in their last seven games.

“Certainly his creativity in the final third is fantastic,” said Pettisville coach Barnaby Wyse of Kaufmann’s night. “He can beat most players one vs. one. But he is also required to help connect with the midfield and he and our other center midfielder, Quinn (Wyse), were able to connect often in build-up.”

Possession was pretty even between the two teams for the first 20-plus minutes, but then Pettisville and Kaufmann took control.

First, Pettisville’s Blake Eyer had a pair of shots on goal around the 33-minute mark that were both saved by Delta goalkeeper Mikah Circle.

Kaufmann marked his first goal at the 17:11 mark of the first half on a short-range shot from the right side.

The Blackbirds nearly added a goal with just over 12:30 left in the half. Harley Crossgrove drilled a corner kick from the right that reached Eyer to the left of the goal; however, a Delta defender booted it away.

Kaufmann would double the lead on a left-side shot that he banged into the right corner of the net with 5:44 until halftime.

With just under four minutes to go, the Panthers’ Adam Mathews Jr. got a look from the left side with the Pettisville keeper closing in. Mathews Jr. would carry his shot over the net.

The only goal not scored by Kaufmann came with just under 37 minutes remaining in the second half. Eyer finished off a breakaway opportunity in the right-corner of the net to make it a 3-0 advantage.

The Birds nearly added on with 12:35 to play, but Carson Bennett’s shot ricocheted off the left post and his teammates couldn’t connect on the rebound, keeping the difference at three goals.

However, Kaufmann finished off the scoring approximately two minutes later. It came with the help of Isaac St. John’s beautiful right-to-left cross that Kaufmann got to, heading it in for the 4-0 lead.

“In soccer terms: mobility and support,” said coach Wyse on how his team was able to control possession most of the game. “Delta gave us the middle third of the pitch and we were able to connect on passes through the midfield. We like to play a possession style and if our midfield is on, we can dictate tempo and style of play.”

Pettisville (8-4) next hosts Emmanuel Christian Thursday and is at Cardinal Stritch for a match on Saturday. Delta (5-4-4) welcomes Wauseon (12-1) Thursday for a NWOAL contest.

Quinn Wyse of Pettisville (1) with the ball as Luke Reinhard of Delta defends him closely. The Blackbirds won at Delta Monday 4-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Wyse-v.-25-DEL.jpg Quinn Wyse of Pettisville (1) with the ball as Luke Reinhard of Delta defends him closely. The Blackbirds won at Delta Monday 4-0. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Nolan Risner handles the ball for Delta during a boys soccer game versus Pettisville Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_-1-DEL-v.-Pettisville.jpg Nolan Risner handles the ball for Delta during a boys soccer game versus Pettisville Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Zakkai Kaufmann of Pettisville sends a ball towards the net during Monday’s game at Delta. He recorded three of the four Blackbird goals. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Kaufmann-boot.jpg Zakkai Kaufmann of Pettisville sends a ball towards the net during Monday’s game at Delta. He recorded three of the four Blackbird goals. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

