Archbold shuts out Evergreen, 4-0

Archbold played stellar defensively and shared the ball well to hang a 4-0 shutout win on Evergreen to move to 5-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Tuesday in girls soccer action at Pifer Field.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 8-5 overall.

Both teams played conservatively in the beginning of the game that started with a strong west-to-east tailwind for the first 16 minutes. Then, Archbold’s Addison Moyer fed Regan Ramirez across the field and Ramirez slammed a shot past Skylee Raker for a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, a high ball that was contested in the goal box sent players flying from both teams and a penalty kick was given to Archbold.

Ramirez knocked it home to double the Blue Streaks’ lead.

Meanwhile, the Vikings could get very little going offensively, getting off just three first-half shots as Grace Mayer knocked away almost every centering pass or backcut the Vikings ran.

“Our defense has been solid all year,” Archbold assistant coach Jennifer Kidder explained. “Grace anchoring the middle back there, I firmly believe she’s got to be one of the best defenders in northwest Ohio in all divisions. She is just solid, she has stepped up and is a force to be reckoned with.”

Archbold pretty much put the game away in the second half when Kalyn Baker crossed the middle and rifled one home with 32:18 left for a 3-0 advantage.

Carlee Meyer took one off the hip on a great pass off a corner with 24:33 left to add to the Archbold lead.

“We pass really well,” said Kidder. “Our team strings passes together really well and we pride ourselves in making that happen. We want people to be able to see that from the stands and look down and say, ‘Holy cow that team can pass the ball really well.’ The thing with our team you don’t know where it’s going to come from; and that’s what is great about this team, is that so many people have the ball control and they see the field and know where to make those passes.”

On the other side, the Vikings looked a step slow, a pass too far ahead or a bouncing ball that went over a player’s head off the turf.

Evergreen only got six shots on goal the entire night while Archbold had 15.

Carlee Meyer of Archbold (20) gets to a ball on Evergreen’s half of the field as the Vikings’ Kaylee Hein, left, approaches from behind. The Blue Streaks shut out the Vikings in NWOAL girls soccer Tuesday, 4-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_-20-Arch-with-Hein-trailing.jpg Carlee Meyer of Archbold (20) gets to a ball on Evergreen’s half of the field as the Vikings’ Kaylee Hein, left, approaches from behind. The Blue Streaks shut out the Vikings in NWOAL girls soccer Tuesday, 4-0. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Paige Radel of Evergreen handles the ball during Tuesday’s game against Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Radel-v.-Arch.jpg Paige Radel of Evergreen handles the ball during Tuesday’s game against Archbold. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Leah McQuade of Archbold shows nice effort in saving a ball from going out of bounds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_McQuade-saving-ball.jpg Leah McQuade of Archbold shows nice effort in saving a ball from going out of bounds. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sydney Woodring dribbles upfield for Evergreen during Tuesday’s NWOAL match. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Woodring-upfield-v.-Arch.jpg Sydney Woodring dribbles upfield for Evergreen during Tuesday’s NWOAL match. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Regan Ramirez hammers home a penalty kick for her second goal of the game in the first half of Tuesday’s soccer match. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Ramirez-drills-PK.jpg Archbold’s Regan Ramirez hammers home a penalty kick for her second goal of the game in the first half of Tuesday’s soccer match. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

