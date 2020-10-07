Wauseon girls golf team on to state

FINDLAY — The Wauseon girls golf team was able to punch its ticket to state on Monday with a fourth place showing at the Division II district tournament held at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay.

The Indians were fourth with a 385 team score, edging Gibsonburg by eight strokes for the final qualifying spot. Lima Central Catholic took first overall with a 324, Bellevue was second at 369 and Van Buren third at 375.

All of LCC’s golfers finished in the top 20 individually. They were led by Mary Kelly Mulcahy who won by shooting a 73, Erin Mulcahy (6th) with an 80, Bridget Mulcahy (7th) 81 and Emma Myers (T-14th) 90.

Pacing Wauseon was Lexe McQuillin, tying for ninth with an 86. Calaway Gerken (T-17th) added a 93, Halle Frank 101 and Jordan King 105. Ellie Oyer finished with a 122 but did not add to the Indians’ final score.

The OHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament will begin Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. It concludes on Saturday, Oct. 17.

D-II Girls District Golf

Team Scores (top 10)

*Indicates qualifying team

1. Lima C.C.* 324 (Erin Mulcahy 80, Mary Kelly Mulcahy 73, Bridget Mulcahy 81, Emma Mayers 90, Carlie VanMeter 93); 2. Bellevue* 369 (Lara Spurlock 87, Olivia Martinez 94, Allison Michaels 97, Kendall Collins 105, Keyara Schneider 91); 3. Van Buren* 375 (Taylor Adams 95, Claire Recker 90, Ali Bishop 102, Joslyn Hunt 88, Grace Heitkamp 116); 4. Wauseon* 385 (Lexe McQuillin 86, Calaway Gerken 93, Halle Frank 101, Jordan King 105, Ellie Oyer 122); 5. Gibsonburg 393; 6. Hopewell-Loudon 396; 7. St. Henry 399; 8. Huron 401; 9. Coldwater 402; 10. Ft. Recovery 407.

