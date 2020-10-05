Blackbirds cruise to sectional win

Pettisville ran away with the title, finishing 24 strokes ahead of runner-up Archbold as both teams are advancing to the district out of the Division III boys golf sectional tournament held Thursday at Ironwood.

The Blackbirds finished with a 312 team score, while the Blue Streaks collectively shot a 336. Montpelier was the third qualifying team at 350.

Tommy McWatters of Pettisville took first overall as he shot a 70. Teammate Max Leppelmeier tied for second with a 73. Caleb Nafziger (8th) added an 82 and Jake King (T-15th) 87.

Cahle Roth paced Archbold with a 78 and fourth place finish. Luke Rosebrook (9th) added an 83, Zane Behnfeldt (T-15th) 87 and Kenny Williams (20th) 88.

Delta’s team shot a 360 to place sixth. Chase Stickley of Delta tied for fifth with an 81 to qualify for the district tournament individually.

Also scoring for the Panthers were Jayce Helminiak (T-15th) with an 87, Zack Mattin 93 and Cael Chiesa 99.

Fayette was led by Owen Lemley (T-22nd) who carded a 91 and Wyatt Mitchell 96.

Additional individual qualifiers were Spencer Clingaman of Stryker, who tied for second and shot a 73, and Hayden Price of Edon, who finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 81.

The Division III district tournament is this Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green beginning at 8:30 a.m.

D-III Boys Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Pettisville 312 (Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 70, Caleb Nafziger 82, Levi Myers 95, Jake King 87); 2. Archbold 336 (Luke Rosebrook 83, Cahle Roth 78, Kenny Williams 88, Josh Nofzinger 92, Zane Behnfeldt 87); 3. Montpelier 350; 4. No. Central 355; 5. Stryker 358; 6. Delta 360; 7. Edgerton 360; 8. Hilltop 388; 9. Fayette 392; 10. Maumee Valley C.D. 416; 11. Edon 0; 12. Liberty Center 0.