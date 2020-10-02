Wauseon, Swanton finish at top of D-II sectional golf

TOLEDO — It was a great day for Fulton County golfers at the Division II boys golf sectional tournament held Thursday at Heather Downs Country Club in Toledo, as teams from Wauseon and Swanton finished first and second in the team standings to advance to the district.

The Indians won the tournament with a 345 team total, followed by Swanton at 348. Port Clinton, who finished behind Swanton with a 349, was the final qualifying team.

Wauseon was led by Dylan Grahn and Andy Scherer who tied each other for second place in the individual standings, both shooting a 79. Jackson Gleckler (T-15th) added a 90 and Jaxon Radabaugh for the Indians.

The Bulldogs were led by Sam Betz who finished fifth and shot an 82. Garrett Swank (T-8th) was next with an 85, Devon Crouse (T-15th) 90 and Lucas Bloom (T-19th) 91.

Evergreen’s best came from Aaron Miller who tied for 23rd with a 93.

Tommy Giles of Genoa was first overall with a 73, punching his district ticket. Other individual qualifiers were Owen Kitz of Toledo Central Catholic (6th) with an 83, Connor Hill of Lakota (7th) 84, and Grant Belcher of Oak Harbor (10th) 86.

The Division II district tournament is set for this Thursday morning at Findlay Country Club.

D-II Boys Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Wauseon 345 (Dylan Grahn 79, Andy Scherer 79, Jackson Gleckler 90, Jaxon Radabaugh 97, Luke Wheeler 103); 2. Swanton 348 (Garrett Swank 85, Sam Betz 82, Devon Crouse 90, Lucas Bloom 91, Blaine Pawlowicz 107); 3. Port Clinton 349 (Noah Shaw 81, Brayden Spencer 85, Garrett Arnold 93, Braeden George 95, Jayce Kennedy 90); 4. Toledo C.C. 359; 5. Genoa 363; 6. Lakota 366; 7. Oak Harbor 376; 8. Eastwood 385; 9. Lake 386; 10. Otsego 428; 11. Evergreen 432; 12. Rossford 442.

Individual Scores (top 10)

*Indicates qualifying individual

1. Tommy Giles* (Genoa) 73; 2. Dylan Grahn (Wauseon) 79, Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 79; 4. Noah Shaw (Port Clinton) 81; 5. Sam Betz (Swanton) 82; 6. Owen Kitz* (Toledo C.C.) 83; 7. Connor Hill* (Lakota) 84; 8. Brayden Spencer (Port Clinton) 85, Garrett Swank (Swanton) 85; 10. Grant Belcher* (Oak Harbor) 86.

Wauseon's Dylan Grahn birdies the sixth hole during Thursday's Division II boys golf sectional tournament at Heather Downs Country Club in Toledo. Grahn, along with teammate Andy Scherer, earned runner-up honors to help the Indians take first as a team. Sam Betz of Swanton on the fourth tee during Thursday's sectional tournament. He finished fifth individually, shooting an 82 on the day. Andy Scherer chips one onto the green for Wauseon. He and Dylan Grahn each shot a 79 for the Indians. Garrett Swank of Swanton with a nice chip out of the bunker at the fifth hole during sectional golf action Thursday. He shot an 85 for a Swanton team that finished runner-up to Wauseon.