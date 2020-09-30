Wauseon cross country teams runner-up at Liberty Center Invitational

LIBERTY CENTER — Both Wauseon teams took runner-up at the LC Extravaganza held last Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Wauseon boys finished second to Defiance in Division II, scoring 62 points. Defiance finished with a score of 52.

Leading the Indians was Braden Vernot who was runner-up with a time of 15:50.85. Jack Callan was third (16:28.83), Aidan Pena eighth (17:00.77), Carter Nofziger 16th (17:33.61) and Layton Willson 40th (19:44.46).

Liberty Center won the D-II girls meet with a score of 23. Wauseon finished with a score of 46.

Grace Rhoades of Wauseon took first overall, finishing the race in 18:56.97.

Maggie Duden placed fifth (19:59.98) for the Indians, Serena Mathews seventh (20:09.38), Natasha Miller 17th (21:24.97) and Alona Mahnke 18th (21:26.61).

In the Division III boys race, Archbold was third to Holgate and Tinora. The Blue Streaks finished with a 140 score.

Brady Johns placed 18th for Archbold with a time of 18:11.49. Aden McCarty placed 21st (18:27.66), Weston Ruffer 30th (18:52.3), Mason Conway 43rd (19:35.85) and Landon Stamm 54th (20:06.12).

The Fayette boys finished sixth with a score of 145.

The Eagles were led by Wyatt Mitchell who took 11th (17:45.66). Quinn Mitchell placed 16th (17:59.5), Eli Eberly 32nd (18:54.35) and Chase Moats 36th (19:27.23).

Delta did not field a full team but Nick Sherick finished 27th (18:49.55).

Anderson Tipping came in at 24th (18:46.37) for the Evergreen boys.

In the D-III girls race, Evergreen was fourth with a score of 124 and Archbold fifth at 131.

Kennedy Keller placed 20th (22:41.72) for the Viking girls. Kayla Gleckler was 29th (23:58.19), Deanna Hoffman 31st (23:59.22) and Lyndi Williamson 46th (25:10.43).

Kylie Sauder took second (20:10.43) for the Archbold girls. Allie Buehrer took 24th (23:16.72) and Chloe Merillat 45th (25:05.21) for the Streaks.

For Fayette, Leslie Burrow took 18th (22:23.21), Hannah Kovar 38th (24:37.76) and Emma Leininger 49th (25:14.5).

Delta was led by Jenna Hallett who finished 19th (22:31.3) and Keirsten Culler 41st (24:48.05). Ashley Keaton placed 36th (24:32.86) for Swanton.