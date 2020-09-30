Tyson Woodring’s hat trick leads Evergreen past Bryan, 5-2

Anything you get for free usually doesn’t work out very well in the long run.

However, Evergreen freshman Tyson Woodring scored on every free kick imaginable, registering the three goal hat trick as the Vikings beat Bryan 5-2 Tuesday night at Pifer Field.

Woodring’s first tally gave Evergreen a 1-0 lead at the 28:40 mark in the first half when he bent in a freebie off a corner kick.

Owen Potvin retaliated 44 seconds later when he launched one off a loose ball near the 25-yard line that floated over back-up goalie Elijah Hernandez’ reach to knot the score.

Bryan had two chances to go ahead about 10 minutes later but Lanagen Smallman swept away the first try out of the goal mouth and Hernandez made a secondary save to keep the score tied.

Then with 11 minutes left, Quinn Brown got ahead of the pack on an angle in on Hernandez, however, Austin Lumbrezer caught up enough to make Brown change his shot that cleared the crossbar.

Evergreen also had their opportunities.

Alex Peete crossed a Bryan defender and deked goalie Isaac Lamore but missed left of the net with eight minutes left in the half.

A minute later Matt Hassen’s one-timer rattled off the left post.

The next chance though the Vikings knocked one home.

Peete got an angle and after Lamore made a save that popped up in the air, Evan Lumbrezer’s header got behind the Bryan goalkeeper to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead.

Potvin’s first chance shot 38 seconds into the second half again brought Bryan even.

A little less than three minutes later, Woodring put Evergreen ahead for good.

His free kick from the right angle near the 20-yard line, dropped, bounced and got past Lamore to put the Vikings up 3-2.

It took only 50 ticks on the clock for Evergreen to add on.

Evan Lumbrezer stole a Bryan pass, beat a defender with a right-to-left move and punched the ball past the goal line to double the lead with 35:52 to go.

Six minutes later Woodring put the game away with his third free shot of the day, a penalty kick after a handball call in the box.

For the last 39 minutes, Hernandez was golden in the net, making a pair of saves on a free kick then punched out a possible follow up header on the rebound.

Brady Kanneman came from the off side to knock away a scoring chance with 18 minutes left and Hernandez came up with an ESPN save on Brown with a sliding smother of the Bryan forward’s shot right in front of him to keep the Bears distanced.

Hernandez came up with nine saves on the day, filling in for Jon Burnep.

The Vikings are now 6-2-1 on the season, and host Toledo Christian Thursday night.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-5.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com