Wauseon girls golf advances out of sectional

Wauseon as a team placed second overall to Gibsonburg to advance out of the Division II girls golf sectional tournament held Tuesday at Ironwood.

Gibsonburg as a team shot a 370 to Wauseon’s 371. Rossford also qualified, collectively shooting a 385.

Those teams will next compete at the district tournament to be held at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay on Monday, Oct. 5.

At Ironwood, Calaway Gerken finished at the top for the Indians, tying for third and shooting an 88. Lexe McQuillin finished alone in seventh with a 90, Halle Frank was 11th with a 95, and Ellie Oyer 16th with a 98.

Additionally, Jordan King of Wauseon tied for 21st with Brayton Huffman of Archbold. They each shot a 102.

Archbold as a team placed fifth with a 417. The Blue Streaks were led by Josee Grime (T-17th) with a 100 and Carly Grime (T-19th) at 101. Lucia Rodriguez added a 114 for Archbold.

The Evergreen girls finished sixth with a 430 score.

Chloe Creque (T-13th) shot a 97 and Ellie Herr (T-23rd) 104 for the Vikings. Rounding out their scoring were Lila Johnson at 112 and Josa Beatty 117.

Layla Stickley paced Delta with a 118.

D-II Girls Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Gibsonburg* 370 (Sydney Leyerle 72, Morgan Albanese 101, Taylor Sworden 97, Ellie Stout 100, Ashley Mendoza 111); 2. Wauseon* 371 (Lexe McQuillin 90, Calaway Gerken 88, Halle Frank 95, Jordan King 102, Ellie Oyer 98); 3. Rossford* 385; 4. Montpelier 400; 5. Archbold 417; 6. Evergreen 430; 7. Lake 441; 8. Woodmore 466; 9. Patrick Henry 470; 10. Eastwood 476; 11. Genoa 531; 12. Delta 592; 13. Bryan 0; 14. Hilltop 0; 15. Stryker 0.

Top Individual Scores

1. Sydney Leyerle(Gibsonburg) 72; 2. Madelyn St. Mary(Rossford) 84; 3. Addi Thompson*(Montpelier) 88, Alyssa Haynes(Rossford) 88, Calaway Gerken(Wauseon) 88; 6. Avrie Reed*(Hilltop) 89; 7. Lexe McQuillin(Wauseon) 90; 8. Sydney Rohrs*(Patrick Henry) 91; 9. Jamie Chester(Hilltop) 92, Kinsey Word(Montpelier) 92; 11. Halle Frank(Wauseon) 95.

Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken with a tee shot during a match from earlier in the season. She held the Indians’ best score Tuesday at the Division II girls golf sectional tournament, tying for third with an 88. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Gerken-tees-at-4.jpg Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken with a tee shot during a match from earlier in the season. She held the Indians’ best score Tuesday at the Division II girls golf sectional tournament, tying for third with an 88. File Photo