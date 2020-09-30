Pettisville runs away with BBC golf title

Pettisville ran away with the title at the Buckeye Border Conference Golf Championships held Thursday, Sept. 24 at Ironwood. The Blackbirds recorded a 316 team score, finishing 25 points ahead of second place Montpelier.

Leading them was Tommy McWatters who took first overall with a 74 and Max Leppelmeier who was runner-up with a 75. Caleb Nafziger placed sixth for Pettisville with a 79, Levi Myers (T-14th) had an 88, Jake King (16th) 90 and Josh Horning (17th) 92.

Leading Fayette was Owen Lemley (T-10th) who shot an 84. Tanner Wagner (T-18th) added a 93, Wyatt Mitchell (29th) 100 and Brandon Brown (30th) 103.

Both Fayette and Pettisvile are at the Division III boys golf sectional Thursday morning at Ironwood starting at 9 a.m.

BBC Golf Championships

Team Scores

1. Pettisville 316 (Max Leppelmeier 75, Tommy McWatters 74, Caleb Nafziger 79, Levi Myers 88, Josh Horning 92, Jake King 90); 2. Montpelier 341; 3. No. Central 346; 4. Stryker 362; 5. Hilltop 371; 6. Fayette 380; 7. Edon 0.

Top Individual Scores

1. Tommy McWatters (Pettisville) 74; 2. Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville) 75; 3. Aidan Higbie (Montpelier) 77, Zach Hayes (No. Central) 77, Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 77; 6. Caleb Nafziger (Pettisville) 79; 7. Mason Sanford (No. Central) 81, Devon Miller (Stryker) 81; 9. Hayden Price (Edon) 82; 10. Owen Lemley (Fayette) 84, Hunter Burlew (Montpelier) 84.

Tommy McWatters of Pettisville putts one in a match at Ironwood earlier this season. At the BBC golf tournament held Thursday, Sept. 24 at Ironwood, he posted the tournament’s top score with a 74. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_McWatters-2.jpg Tommy McWatters of Pettisville putts one in a match at Ironwood earlier this season. At the BBC golf tournament held Thursday, Sept. 24 at Ironwood, he posted the tournament’s top score with a 74. File Photo