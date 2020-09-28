Big second quarter pushes Bryan past Evergreen, 35-0

Bryan broke away from a tight first quarter with 21 second quarter points and went on to beat winless Evergreen 35-0 Friday night at Pifer Field in Northwest Ohio Athletic League football.

The Golden Bears took the opening possession and went 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by Caleb Kepler’s three-yard run to take a 6-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter.

The Vikings came right back, driving into Bryan territory.

Freshman Hunter Vaculik’s first down run on a fourth-and-one from the Evergreen 29 got the Vikings energized.

Payton Boucher’s 20-yard pass to Jake Riggs, then his 17-yard run pushed Evergreen to the Bryan 35.

Boucher converted a fourth-and-four running for six, but the drive stalled near the Bryan red zone when a fourth down pass fell incomplete.

After an exchange of punts, Bryan took over on their own 16.

Penalties knocked the Bears backwards three different times but Ethan Wasson hit Titus Rohrer, Decota Shaw and Rohrer again for first down conversions that led to Korbin Shepard’s two-yard run to make it 14-0 after the two-point conversion.

Evergreen went three-and-out and it took just one play for Bryan to find the end zone.

Wasson’s pass to Shaw was underthrown but a Viking defender didn’t turn his head back to the ball and after the ball settled into Shaw’s arms, he went the rest of the way for a 60-yard score to make it 21-0.

Bryan forced another Evergreen punt and Wasson led the Bears in the two-minute drill on an eight-play drive that ended with his TD toss to Rohrer, boosting the Bear lead to 27-0.

Shepard’s 10-yard scoring run in the third was the final Bryan tally.

Bryan outgained Evergreen 440-110 as Wasson threw for 215 yards going 18-20.

Evergreen (0-5) travels to Liberty Center (3-2) Friday night.

