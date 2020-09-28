Archbold races past Swanton, 45-7

Archbold raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead Friday and cruised to a 45-7 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory over Swanton on the road.

The Blue Streaks started with a quick pick six and never looked back. Caleb Hogrefe picked off Trent Weigel and scored just 15 seconds into the game.

Noah Gomez and D.J. Newman added rushing touchdowns of 40 and 6 yards, respectively, for a 21-0 Archbold cushion after one quarter of play.

Newman found Brandon Taylor for a 27-yard score early in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 28-0 after the PAT. Newman then added another two scores on the ground, this time from 48 and 7 yards out.

Krayton Kern converted a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 45-0 lead.

Nate Vance scored Swanton’s touchdown on a two yard run.

Archbold outgained Swanton 410-74 overall, including 313 yards on the ground. The Blue Streak defense also forced three turnovers, all interceptions.

Newman led the way for Archbold, passing for 97 yards and rushing for 101 yards to go along with his four total touchdowns. Gomez added 89 yards on the ground.

With the win, Archbold moves to 5-0 overall and in the NWOAL, setting up a key battle with rival and fellow unbeaten Wauseon on Friday.

Swanton falls to 0-5 on the season. They will travel to Bryan (3-2) on Friday.

D.J. Newman, left, and Jayden Schulze of Archbold celebrate a Newman touchdown on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Arch-td-celebrate.jpg D.J. Newman, left, and Jayden Schulze of Archbold celebrate a Newman touchdown on Friday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Antonio Cruz is tackled by Xander Wiemken (28) and Cole Mitchey of Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Cruz-tackled.jpg Archbold’s Antonio Cruz is tackled by Xander Wiemken (28) and Cole Mitchey of Swanton. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest