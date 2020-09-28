Wauseon boys runner-up to Bryan in NWOAL golf

DEFIANCE — A talented Bryan team claimed the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Golf Championships with Wauseon edging Archbold for second via the fifth man tiebreaker on Friday at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance.

The Golden Bears had their top five golfers each finish finish in the top 10. Clayton Rupp, with a 73, had the best overall score.

Noah Huard took third with a 76, Drew Dauber fourth with a 77, and Nathan Hess and Nolan Kidston tied for 10th with an 81.

For Wauseon, Dylan Grahn was runner-up at 75. Jaxon Radabaugh tied for 11th with an 83. Jackson Gleckler shot an 84 (T-13th) for the Indians, while Andy Scherer and Luke Wheeler each had an 87 (T-18th).

Archbold’s Cahle Roth tied for fifth by shooting a 78. Luke Rosebrook added an 81 (T-7th), Kenny Williams (T-13th) and Josh Nofzinger 86 (T-16th).

Swanton, who was five shots behind Wauseon and Archbold, was led by Garrett Swank who tied for fifth with Roth and shot a 78. Sam Betz tied for 11th for the Bulldogs with an 83. Devon Crouse shot an 84 (T-13th) and Lucas Bloom 89 (20th).

Delta was led by Chase Stickley with an 81 (T-7th), Cael Chiesa 91, Gavin Cousino 93 and Jayce Helminiak 94.

Aaron Miller of Evergreen tied for 16th and shot an 86. Also for the Vikings, Ethan Shively had a 100, Ayden Degroff 109 and Trayte Dixon 112.

In the girls golf invitational, Wauseon collectively shot a 362 to take first. Lexe McQuillin was first overall with an 81 while Calaway Gerken took second and shot an 88 for the Indians.

Rounding out the top four for the Indians were Jordan King who took sixth with a 96 and Halle Frank who was seventh with a 97.

The girls from Evergreen took second with a 395. Lila Johnson was fourth overall with a 93. Allie Herr took fifth with a 94, Chloe Creque (T-8th) 100 and Josa Beatty (15th) 108.

Josie Grime of Archbold tied for 15th with Beatty and shot a 108. Brayton Huffman and each added a 102 for the Blue Streaks, while Leslie Garcia added a 106.

Delta was led by Layla Stickley with a 107.

NWOAL Golf Championships

Team Scores

1. Bryan 307 (Clayton Rupp 73, Noah Hurd 76, Drew Dauber 77, Nathan Hess and Nolan Kidston 81); 2. Wauseon 329; 3. Archbold 329; 4. Swanton 334; 5. Delta 359; 6. Patrick Henry 396; 7. Evergreen 407; 8. Liberty Center 0.

NWOAL Girls Golf Invitational

Team Scores

1. Wauseon 362 (Lexe McQuillin 81, Calaway Gerken 88, Jordan King 96, Halle Frank 97); 2. Evergreen 395; 3. Archbold 410; 4. Patrick Henry 436; 5. Delta 565; 6. Bryan 0.

Archbold's Cahle Roth blasts one from the fairway at the fifth hole on Friday. Roth tied for fifth and shot a 78. Lexe McQuillin off the tee at the fourth hole for the Wauseon girls. The Indians won the NWOAL Girls Golf Invitational, collectively shooting a 362. Garrett Swank of Swanton watches his putt at the third hole. He shot a 78 for the Bulldogs, good enough to tie for fifth with Cahle Roth of Archbold. Dylan Grahn of Wauseon putts one from in close during the NWOAL Golf Championships held Friday at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance. He finished runner-up in the tournament with a 75 and the Wauseon edged Archbold for second place as a team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon girls first