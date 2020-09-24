Wauseon moves up in second AP football poll

Wauseon moved up only slightly, and Archbold stayed in the same position when the Ohio Associated Press released its second state football poll Monday.

The Indians still sit out of the top 10 rankings for Division IV. They are tied for 14th with Van Wert, each receiving 14 points.

Wauseon (4-0) hosts Delta (2-2) Friday night.

Archbold (4-0) remains at seventh in the Division VI rankings. The Blue Streaks have recorded shutouts of Delta and Evergreen in back-to-back weeks.

They will face 0-4 Swanton on the road this week.