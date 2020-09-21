Streaks down Vikings in NWOAL football, 44-0

Evergreen suprised everyone by recovering an onside kick to open the game but went three-and-out.

Archbold drove the field inside the 10 but Caleb Hogrefe fumbled into the end zone where Colin Smith recovered to stop the Blue Streaks’ initial drive.

From that point though, DJ Newman took over as on the next four drives, he accounted for all four Archbold touchdowns.

He hit Antonio Cruz on a 35-yard strike to open scoring, then on the next possession Newman hit Jaden Schulze for a 41-yard pass to set up his own one-yard dive to make it 14-0.

Brandon Taylor’s interception gave the Blue Streaks a short field on Evergreen’s next possession and Newman took advantage, hitting Cruz on the second play for 17 yards and a score to make it 21-0.

Newman added a four-yard run for the Streaks the next time on the field and Hogrefe went in from the seven to put Archbold up 34-0 at the half.

For the game, Newman was 11-13 for 171 yards to go with the two scoring passes.

Archbold (4-0) is at Swanton (0-4) this Friday. Evergreen (0-4) hosts Bryan (2-2).

