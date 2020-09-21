Indians cruise to win over Patrick Henry

HAMLER — Wauseon rolled to a 51-7 win over Patrick Henry Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the season and in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

“We were able to make some big plays both offensively and defensively,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore on the win. “Jonas (Tester) had a great run after the catch on a pass from Connar (Penrod) that started us off right away. We were able to get a couple of defensive interception returns for touchdowns by Kolton DeGroff and Tyson Britsch that helped us pull away in the second quarter. We were also able to hit Jude Armstrong on a couple of big passes with one of those going for a TD. Sam Smith was also able to get behind the defense with a long TD as well. We were able to continue to play our type of football and Connar did a nice job of getting the ball to our playmakers and allowing them to do the rest. Defensively it was another great team performance that was led by Isaac Wilson.”

All of the Indians’ offensive touchdowns came through the air. They also had a pair of interception returns for TDs, and recorded a safety.

Quarterback Connar Penrod was 9-22 passing for 247 yards and four TDs.

Tester caught three passes for 103 yards and three scores; Armstrong three for 67 and two scores; and Smith two for 68 and one score. Noah Sauber caught one pass for a 15-yard TD reception.

PH quarterback Gavin Jackson led the Patriots on the ground with 72 yards on 10 carries. Corbin Johnson had their touchdown and 56 yards rushing.

Wauseon next hosts Delta (2-2) this Friday.

