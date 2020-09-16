Evergreen romps Rossford in girls soccer, 10-1

Maybe the only thing Evergreen did wrong all night was giving up Kierstyn Johnson’s goal with 15 seconds left with attacker Paige Radel taking a turn in the net.

However, before that happened the Vikings did almost everything right, ringing up a 7-0 first half lead before beating Rossford 10-1 Tuesday to even their record at 3-3 on the year.

The Vikes, who were hampered by a clinic full of early-season injuries, have now won three straight with a combined score of 21-1.

It took Radel less than six minutes into the game to put Evergreen on top.

Sydney Woodring found her slashing to the net for a goal at the 34:22 mark to begin the barrage.

Then, starting with 28:53 on the clock, the Vikings knocked home three goals in 51 seconds.

Radel hit Kenzie Mitchey streaking down the left side for her first of back-to-back goals in 25 seconds.

Then Mitchey, working a back and forth game with freshman Sofia Rodriguez, got her second to make it 3-0.

Twenty-six seconds later, Woodring took a centering pass from Radel and nailed a crossing shot going right-to-left to make it 4-0, still with over 28 minutes left in the half.

Radel took a loose ball, and then weaved her way down the right sideline for a score 14 minutes later for a 5-0 lead. Then Kaylee Hein “bent it like Beckham” on a corner kick, sticking it into the top corner of the net with 10:20 left.

A minute later, freshman Brooklyn Camacho took a pass from Rodriguez and drilled one past the goalie going left of center before the Vikings played keep away for the rest of the half.

Evergreen had a whopping 25 shots on goal in the first half, compared to just two for Rossford.

Raegan Radel got into the mix with two second half goals — one from Mitchey and the other from Paige Radel.

Those goals sandwiched Anna Huntzinger’s dart off a pass from Woodring to give the Vikings a 10-spot with 20 minutes left in the game.

Evergreen plays Liberty Center in an NWOAL contest Thursday, and then hosts Spencerville Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

