Archbold, Wauseon ranked in first AP poll released

Archbold cracked the top 10 in Division VI while Wauseon received points in the voting for Division IV in the first Ohio Associated Press football poll announced on Monday.

In Division IV, Wauseon was tied for 16th with Clyde, each garnering 14 points. The Indians are currently 3-0 with wins over Liberty Center, Swanton and Evergreen. They visit Patrick Henry (2-1) this Friday.

Archbold sits at seventh in the rankings for Division VI. The Blue Streaks received one first place vote.

Coldwater (3-0) is ranked first and received seven first place votes.

Archbold is also 3-0 with wins over Bryan, Liberty Center and Delta. They travel to Evergreen (0-3) Friday night.

Archbold’s Noah Gomez heads upfield in last Friday’s game against Delta. The Blue Streaks were ranked seventh in Division VI in the first AP poll released on Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Gomez-v.-Delta.jpg Archbold’s Noah Gomez heads upfield in last Friday’s game against Delta. The Blue Streaks were ranked seventh in Division VI in the first AP poll released on Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon quarterback Connar Penrod looks for running room last Friday versus Evergreen. The Indians were tied for 16th with Clyde in the AP rankings for Division IV. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Penrod-scrambles.jpg Wauseon quarterback Connar Penrod looks for running room last Friday versus Evergreen. The Indians were tied for 16th with Clyde in the AP rankings for Division IV. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest