Streaks top Wauseon in four

Archbold volleyball made a statement in their win at Wauseon Thursday, responding from a first-set loss to win the next three — including a come-from-behind win in the fourth set — for a 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 triumph in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.

“This team was on a mission last night, and after the first set we talked about doing the little things and building intensity,” said Archbold coach Debbie Culler on the win. “The biggest factor that helped us earn this win was our balance with our attack. We have multiple threats and we used them all last night.”

“I thought Archbold is much improved from last year. I think we lost to a good team,” said Wauseon mentor Kelsey Wulf. “Overall, they played better than us. We played well and with intensity in set one and set four. Sets two and three, we couldn’t bring everything together. Our serve receive was off, and even when our serve receive was on we were making hitting errors.”

Despite the Blue Streaks leading early on in the first game, the Indians pretty much led wire-to-wire.

Chelsie Raabe’s kill from the left side and a Cameron Estep ace for the Indians, a Wauseon blocking error, Makayla Kebschull’s tip at the net, a Raabe block, and an Archbold error put the Indians ahead 19-13.

The Streaks would make it a little closer by game’s end, until Raabe finished it off with a pair of kills, sealing the 25-21 win for the Indians.

Archbold got into a groove in the middle of the second game, at one point scoring nine straight. Olivia Liechty started that run with a pair of tips at the net, extending the Blue Streak lead to 17-9 and forcing a Wauseon timeout.

They kept it going from there as Addi Ziegler recorded an ace, the Indians committed a blocking error, Chaney Brodbeck scored twice from the left side around a Wauseon error, then another Wauseon error and Ziegler ace put the difference at 24-9.

The Indians got three points back on points by Haleigh Wurst, Marisa Seiler, and Raabe; however, Carsyn Hagans’ shot from the left side for Archbold capped the second set, tying the match 1-1.

The Streaks carried that momentum into game three — in which they led from beginning to end.

They created some separation with four straight points midway through the set. Those points included an Ella Bowman ace and Brodbeck shot from left, pushing their lead to 15-7.

The Streaks ended up pulling away for a nine point win, 25-16.

A pair of Wauseon points broke a tie in game four, giving them a 11-9 lead. They then got an Estep kill from left, a pair of Blue Streak hitting errors followed, then serving errors by both teams, to make it 15-10.

However, later in the set the Indians clung to a 23-20 lead following an Archbold error. The Streaks fought back to tie it as Bowman scored from the middle, they blocked a Wauseon attack, then Hadley Galvan fired an ace.

“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t hold a five-point lead in set four, but I give Archbold credit for not playing timid and continuously pushing,” said Wulf.

The two squads remained tied at 25 thanks to a pair of kills for Seiler, plus an Indian error and Ziegler’s right-side kill for Archbold. Brodbeck’s kill from left, then her shot that the Indians got to but could not return, gave the Streaks the win in both game and match.

“We had that fourth set, a fifth wasn’t an option. The mentality that we are finishers and can close it down has been our goal this year,” explained Culler.

Brodbeck paced the Streaks with 18 kills. Hagans added 13 kills and two blocks. Galvan finished with six kills, five aces and three blocks.

For Wauseon, Raabe led the way with 14 kills, 11 digs, and two blocks. Seiler had just two kills, but also contributed 18 assists, eight digs, and seven blocks. Estep had eight kills, three blocks, and three digs.

Wauseon dropped to 1-1 in the league following the loss. They visit Bryan Tuesday for another league match.

Archbold, who improves to 2-0 in league play, is on the road at Delta Tuesday for a NWOAL match.

“I am so proud of the hard work these girls have put in every single day with the goal of having fun through winning,” stated Culler. “We have big goals this season and getting this second win in the league was great and needed, but we have our nose right back to the grindstone for what’s next.”

Archbold's Hadley Galvan fires one over the net from the left side during Thursday's NWOAL volleyball match at Wauseon. Galvan helped the Blue Streaks earn a 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 win over the Indians. Marisa Seiler of Wauseon sets one during Thursday's match. She finished with 18 assists, eight digs, seven blocks and two kills. Cameron Estep of Wauseon fires one over from the left side Thursday against Archbold. She notched eight kills, three digs and three blocks. Addi Ziegler of Archbold with a pass during Thursday's match.

