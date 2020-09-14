Wauseon rolls past Evergreen, 48-0

Wauseon outgained Evergreen 375-83 and rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead, going on to beat winless Evergreen 48-0 Friday night at Harmon Field.

Wauseon is now 3-0 after pitching their second straight shutout.

Connar Penrod and Brady Thomas combined for 18-22 in the air and four touchdowns while throwing for 264 yards.

Sam Smith, Noah Sauber and Kolton DeGroff each caught first half touchdown passes while Penrod and Tyson Britsch each scored from short distance on the ground to pace the Indians to their big lead.

The Indians scored twice late on Thomas’ pass to Ethan Borton and Logan Carroll’s 59-yard romp.

Carroll’s fourth quarter run more than doubled the Indians’ output on the ground.

Wauseon held Evergreen to just 14 yards on the ground.

Payton Boucher was 10 of 17 in the air but for only 67 yards.

Evergreen hosts unbeaten Archbold Friday while Patrick Henry (2-1) welcomes the Indians.

Wauseon wide receiver Jonas Tester with a catch and run in the first half of Friday’s game against Evergreen. The Indians blanked the Vikings 48-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_Jonas-v.-Evergreen.jpg Wauseon wide receiver Jonas Tester with a catch and run in the first half of Friday’s game against Evergreen. The Indians blanked the Vikings 48-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Kolton DeGroff breaks outside with the help of a block on a passing play Friday night versus Evergreen. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/09/web1_DeGroff-catch-and-run.jpg Wauseon’s Kolton DeGroff breaks outside with the help of a block on a passing play Friday night versus Evergreen. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest