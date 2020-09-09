County runners place high at Napoleon meet

NAPOLEON — Delta, Evergreen and Pettisville competed at the Napoleon Open cross country meet this past Saturday, also featuring Holgate and the host school.

The two Henry County schools took first and second, respectively, as the Holgate boys were first and Napoleon runner-up, while Napoleon took first in the girls meet followed by Holgate.

The Evergreen boys took third with 60 points, but Delta and Pettisville did not field full teams.

The Pettisville girls were third (61) and Evergreen fourth (90). Delta had just two girls running.

At the forefront for the Evergreen boys was Augie Tipping who placed 10th with a time of 18:59. Then came Austin Pennington and Evan Pennington who came in at 16th and 17th, within tenths of a second of one another. Ivan Applin was 24th (23:04) and Brayden Bull 28th (25:48) for the Vikings.

Delta’s top runner was Nick Sherick who came in at 12th (19:38). Ethan Cone was 21st (22:18) and Blake Hilton 30th (29:16) for the Panthers.

For Pettisville, Zach McWatters took 13th (19:56), Braxton Hunter 18th (21:41), Josh Basselman 25th (23:51) and Trenton Moyer 31st (40:29).

In the girls meet, Jenna Hallett of Delta led all Fulton County runners with a third place finish and time of 22:32. Leigh Morris took 26th (31:56) for the Panthers.

Elise Hoylman was sixth (24:14) for Pettisville. Renee Hoylman finished 10th (24:50), Sophie Sterken 13th (25:49), Kelly Wyse 17th (27:11) and Ellie Wixom 21st (28:22).

Deanna Hoffman led the Viking girls with an eighth place finish, coming in at 24:40. Lyndi Williamson took 15th (26:07), Morgan Foster 24th (30:06), Jocelyn Schuster 25th (30:52) and Jessica Campbell 27th (32:07).