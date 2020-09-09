Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades takes first at Columbus Grove Invitational

COLUMBUS GROVE — Teams from Wauseon placed in the top three while the Fayette boys were fourth at the Columbus Grove Invitational held Saturday, Sept. 5 at Clymer Stadium.

The girls from Wauseon, competing in the White Division, finished runner-up to Perrysburg. The Yellow Jackets finished with 21 points and the Indians 65.

Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades won the girls race, posting a time of 19:06.18. Serena Mathews took eighth (20:49.89) for the Indians, Maggie Duden 17th (21:32.99), Natasha Miller 24th (22:48.97) and Natalie Kuntz 26th (23:11.07).

The Perrysburg boys won with a score of 52, Toledo St. Francis second at 66, and Wauseon third at 73.

The Indians’ Braden Vernot was fourth with a time of 16:35.23. Jack Callan took ninth (16:59.32), Hunter Wasnich 11th (17:10.21), Aidan Pena 21st (17:48.51) and Carter Nofziger 31st (18:10.25).

On the boys side in the Red Division, Botkins won with a 36 score. Lincolnview was second at 75, Kalida 79 and Fayette 103.

Fayette’s highest placer was Wyatt Mitchell who took fourth (17:30.94). Quinn Mitchell was 20th (18:42.95), Eli Eberly 21st (18:44.55), Chase Moats 25th (18:56.53) and Shane Maginn 53rd (20:52.46).

Leslie Burrow finished 16th (22:33.38) for the Fayette girls in the Red Division. Maeve Maginn was 18th (22:37.78), Amber Gaona 26th (23:38.23) and Emma Leininger 41st (24:52.2).

