Archbold tops Liberty Center on the gridiron, 42-35

LIBERTY CENTER — Trailing by just a point at halftime, 21-20, Archbold won the second half in a hotly-contested duel between last year’s NWOAL co-champions, besting Liberty Center 42-35 Friday in an offensive showcase by both teams.

The Blue Streaks put out 610 yards of total offense to the Tigers’ 405.

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman missed on just seven passes (15-22) for 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns to one pick. He also had 63 yards rushing on 11 carries and a score.

Running back Noah Gomez was a do-it-all player for the Streaks as well, rushing for 174 yards on 19 attempts and a score while also catching three for 60 yards and one TD.

Brandon Taylor caught five passes for 172 yards and a TD, and Antonio Cruz five for 86 yards. Caleb Hogrefe added a pair of rushing TDs.

Running back Max Phillips paced LC with 155 yards on 23 carries and two TDs. Quarterback Camden Krugh went 16-27 for 235 yards and three scores.

Evan Conrad led the way in the receiving column with three catches for 95 yards and a score. Dylan Matthews and Trey Patterson also caught TDs for the Tigers.

In the midst of an all-NWOAL schedule, Archbold is now 2-0 on the season. Liberty Center drops to 0-2.

Archbold hosts Delta (1-1) this Friday.

